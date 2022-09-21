Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
LIVE: Briefing on WPD property and evidence operations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is hosting a media briefing regarding Wichita Police Department Property and Evidence operations at 3 p.m. today, September 26, in the first floor board room at City Hall, 455 N. Main. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
KWCH.com
Do your research when choosing a solar company for your home
It’s been a long-awaited return to Wichita for the thunderbirds making their first trip back since 2018. Some of the big events include the McConnell Air Show, an NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena and Pride in downtown Wichita. Busy weekend for Wichita. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
KWCH.com
Wind Surge drop Game 1 of Texas League Championship Series
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge dropped Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series on Sunday night, falling 11-3 in a road game against the Frisco Roughriders. The three-game series returns to Wichita for the final two games, including an if-necessary Game 3 on Wednesday. Game 2 is Tuesday night at 7:05 at Riverfront Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.
KWCH.com
Wichita sees increased gas prices despite statewide decline
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re all being affected by high gas prices this year, and it’s making daily life more expensive. But, heading outside the city limits of Wichita, you might find a decline in prices. “We drive the smaller cars right now because it cost too much...
KWCH.com
Mild again Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild again Monday as a quiet weather pattern sets up for the week ahead. It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with sunshine and light winds.
KWCH.com
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
KWCH.com
Kansas voters to consider amendment strengthening legislative oversight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters are starting to receive mailers talking about another constitutional amendment, this one to appear on the general election ballot in November. In the August primary, voters turned down a proposed constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Residents voted “no,” preserving Kansas’ constitutional...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living
Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
KWCH.com
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
Some of the big events include the McConnell Air Show, an NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena and Pride in downtown Wichita. Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. McConnell Air Show takes flight this weekend. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lauryn Dauber & Julian Velasquez
Two Sedgwick County teenagers ran away from home this weekend, and there is concern for their safety. Lauryn Dauber and Julian Velasquez, both 15, were last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17. Advocates say the two are in a relationship and are believed to be together. LAURYN DAUBER. Missing from: Sedgwick...
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
KWCH.com
Victory in the Valley holds annual cancer 5k & 2k fundraiser
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Victory in Valley celebrated 30 years of its “East Meets West Walk and Run” Saturday morning at Exploration Place. Victory in the valley is a cancer support organization serving all people with all cancers. The event raised money to help families with loved ones...
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
kcur.org
Kansas nursing homes are closing because they can’t find enough workers
WICHITA, Kansas — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice...
KWCH.com
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
