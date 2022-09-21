Read full article on original website
KEYC
Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall. Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
KEYC
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 25-year-old man from Rochester was killed after being hit by a train in Rochester Saturday. Rochester Police received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the train tracks near North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NE Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
KEYC
Le Center man pleads guilty to second-degree murder
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man accused of killing his father before setting their home on fire has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and arson in January 2021 after he reportedly confessed to stabbing his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64.
KEYC
Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
KEYC
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally
Pretrial hearing held for former officer facing criminal sexual conduct charges. A former New Ulm Police Investigator, Eric Gramentz, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges and will be appearing in court today for a pretrial hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to...
KEYC
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
KEYC
Local priest renovates his fifth church; Holy Rosary Catholic Church reopens
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Years of planning for church renovations finally paid off for a local North Mankato priest. For about eight years, Father Paul of Holy Rosary Catholic Church planned to upgrade the entirety of the building. This is the fifth church Father Paul remodeled during his priesthood.
KEYC
MSU Outlasts UMary
After a nice weekend, pleasant "harvest weather" will continue through next week and beyond. Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote.
KEYC
Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation teamed up with 11 local partners to launch a Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study. Partners include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, City of Mankato, Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Nicollet County, City of North Mankato, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools-ISD 77.
KEYC
300 year old tree becomes teaching tool
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An oak tree thought to be over 200 years old goes down in west Mankato, but it takes on a new life as a teaching tool. The massive tree had to be removed and a cross section of it was donated to Minnesota State University-Mankato where it will be used by students taking Earth Science courses.
KEYC
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the weather starts turning cooler, that means some frost is possible. Johanna George from Drummers Garden Center & Floral stopped by Kato Living to offer some tips.
KEYC
Minnesota State rookie QB Dean shines in homecoming victory over UMary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team moved to 3-1 on the season after pulling off the 31-28 win over the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks were led by Lakeville South alumni Camden Dean who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown along...
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
KEYC
No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes. Next...
KEYC
NRHEG comes up short against St. Clair/Loyola
NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-H-E-G football program came up short in the second half of action after leading St. Clair/Loyola 7-0 at halftime, eventually falling to the Spartans 28-14 on Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola improves to 4-0 while NHREG falls to 0-4.
