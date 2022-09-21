ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYC

Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall. Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 25-year-old man from Rochester was killed after being hit by a train in Rochester Saturday. Rochester Police received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the train tracks near North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NE Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Le Center man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man accused of killing his father before setting their home on fire has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and arson in January 2021 after he reportedly confessed to stabbing his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64.
LE CENTER, MN
KEYC

Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
MADISON LAKE, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally

Pretrial hearing held for former officer facing criminal sexual conduct charges. A former New Ulm Police Investigator, Eric Gramentz, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges and will be appearing in court today for a pretrial hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Outlasts UMary

After a nice weekend, pleasant "harvest weather" will continue through next week and beyond. Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation teamed up with 11 local partners to launch a Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study. Partners include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, City of Mankato, Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Nicollet County, City of North Mankato, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools-ISD 77.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

300 year old tree becomes teaching tool

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An oak tree thought to be over 200 years old goes down in west Mankato, but it takes on a new life as a teaching tool. The massive tree had to be removed and a cross section of it was donated to Minnesota State University-Mankato where it will be used by students taking Earth Science courses.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes. Next...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

NRHEG comes up short against St. Clair/Loyola

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-H-E-G football program came up short in the second half of action after leading St. Clair/Loyola 7-0 at halftime, eventually falling to the Spartans 28-14 on Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola improves to 4-0 while NHREG falls to 0-4.
NEW RICHLAND, MN

