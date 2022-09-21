ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

City of Newport commits to help finance 16-bed addiction recovery facility

The Newport City Council voted this week to help fund Lincoln County’s first inpatient substance abuse and recovery facility. The city will contribute the first five years of settlement payments from a national opioid lawsuit—about $73,000 dollars. The location of the proposed 16-bed treatment center will be in...
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Renaming Lane County

In the 19th century, hardy people of European origin trekked across the Rockies and found Oregon. They came, they saw, and they conquered. They took land from the Indigenous people. By 1848, when enough immigrants had moved there and the Oregon Treaty had been signed with Britain, Oregon was declared a U.S. territory. Joseph Lane was named its first governor, and he immigrated from his home in Indiana, arriving in 1849. Two years later, an area from the Willamette Valley to the coast was designated a county and named for Lane. Oregon became a state in 1859, and Lane served it in various roles for many years.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Local schools remain short staffed but work toward solutions

The mood in K-12 schools is generally more optimistic than in the past two pandemic years. And solutions are forming to help with the challenges that remain. Sabrina Gordon, President of the Eugene Education Association, told KLCC while there is a positive vibe, schools have unfilled positions. She added, “I’m hearing daily from schools who are short on staff. They don’t have enough classroom teachers, they don’t have enough educational assistants, to cover the needs of kids.”
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Box on the roof: City sets public hearing

Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Oakridge-Westfir achieves EPA clean air standard

It may not seem quite like it right now, but the air quality in the Oakridge-Westfir communities meets federal standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that the rural area meets the fine particulate National Ambient Air Quality Standard, as outlined by the Clean Air Act. With EPA guidance,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH

A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’

The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
PULLMAN, WA
kezi.com

Police investigating after suspects arrested for shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- An investigation is currently underway after suspects were arrested early Friday morning in relation to a report of shots fired, the Springfield Police Department said. The incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on September 23. Springfield police officials confirmed that shots were fired in the area of Oakdale...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR

