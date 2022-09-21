Read full article on original website
Pike County murder trial: Third week starts with evidence from 4th scene
More BCI and coroner testimony is expected Monday as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its third week.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial day 11: Jurors continue to hear testimony
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The murder trial of George Wagner IV continues with the trial's 11th day, and jurors will hear from more witnesses. Witness testimony is expected to run through at least Wednesday. WLWT will provide a live stream of the trial, both at the top of this...
Pike County murder trial: Third crime scene testimony resumes
After an abrupt ending to proceedings Thursday, the trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 is expected to pick back up.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 10: State goes over more autopsies and finishes crime scene 3 in Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The tenth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was almost the final round of autopsies for victims in the Rhoden slayings. Only one remains — Kenneth Rhoden — that will be taken up next week. The day started with former...
Fox 19
Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV’s attorneys ask again for mistrial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial. Bryan White, a former special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, is on the stand. The veteran investigator is showing jurors pictures of “Crime Scene #3″, a trailer on the Rhoden family property off...
Fox 19
Pike County Massacre Trial: What to expect Thursday, what happened Wednesday
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume in the Pike County massacre trial at 9 a.m. Thursday. We are expecting more details of the victims’ autopsies from the forensic pathologist who handled all eight victims, Chief Deputy Coroner for Hamilton County Dr. Karen Looman. Different special agents with the...
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 9: Wagner defense moves for second mistrial; juror gets sick; and media files lawsuit against judge
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Just when things could not get more interesting, they always do in the trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County. Wagner, 30, is facing a slew of charges, including eight counts of murder for the 2016 killings of the Rhoden and Gilley families. On...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fox 19
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The defense team for George Wagner IV returned from a one-hour break Wednesday and immediately requested a mistrial. The defense argued the “grisly” images shown in the trial would evoke anger from the jurors. Wagner IV’s attorney said that anger would in turn be used against his client.
WLWT 5
WLWT 5
Jurors in George Wagner's murder trial learn about missing cell phone, pillow placed on victim's face
WAVERLY, Ohio — Bryan White is a lieutenant with the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office. Before that he was a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. In 2016, White processed the scene where someone shot and killed Dana Rhoden, 37, and two of her children — 16-year-old Chris Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
wklw.com
WLWT 5
Coroner testifies about Rhoden family autopsies during Pike County murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — Ballistic evidence featured prominently Tuesday as Dr. Karen Looman testified during George Wagner IV's murder trial. "Finding the bullets are important because that's actually evidence of a crime," Looman said. Looman is chief deputy coroner for Hamilton County. In April 2016, she performed autopsies on eight...
Comments / 1