ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ set for Saturday

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjYi0_0i52LrZm00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) invite the Amarillo community to the Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”.

Gates open around 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Hodgetown stadium.

According to a AA press release, guests will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia with the Promise Garden ceremony. Officials said the flower colors of the Promise Garden Ceremony highlights people’s personal reason they want to end the disease.

Officials said they are watching CDC, state, and local guidelines to ensure the events will be safe to attend and are following follow latest recommendations.

“Like so many in our community, I have had two family members struggle with this disease, my mother and my aunt. I walk because I want to be a part of the generation that finds an end to this devastating illness. Won’t you join me?” Debra McCartt, former Mayor and 2022 Co-Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Amarillo asks.

For more information and to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, visit here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Girl Scouts Amarillo Women of Distinction honorees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Women of Distinction dinner and awards program will be held on Oct. 27 at the Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University. The Girl Scouts Amarillo announced the 2022 Women of Distinction Award honorees. Woman of Distinction: Jennifer Potter, LMSW, LOSS Team Coordinator, Family […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Government
Amarillo, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Last day to attend, 2022 Amarillo Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Tri-State Fair (ATSF) officials announced that today is not only the fair’s last day but is also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night” Saturday, Sept. 24. According to an ATSF Facebook post, guests are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer prevention. Officials said the fair will be […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friends of AJ Swope nonprofit releases details on new plaza

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Friends of AJ Swope nonprofit organization recently released information regarding one of its community enhancement projects in Amarillo that is now under construction. According to a news release from the nonprofit, Friends of AJ Swope has partnered with the Crouch Foundation to build the AJ Swope Performance Plaza within the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT Theatre is spelling out a new musical

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Theatre will be performing its new musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” this week. The show is about six quirky preteens who are battling it out to see who will take home the spelling bee trophy. They will sing songs that will illuminate their peculiarities, […]
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Cdc#Senior Health#General Health
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen

Update (3:39 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday. Original Story: HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m. According to TxDOT Amarillo on […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 87 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 87 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 arrested after recent Amarillo shootings

Update (2:51 p.m.) Officials with the department said the second shooting at the business near southeast 10th and Grand was reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said two individuals were recently arrested in relation to a Friday evening homicide in northwest Amarillo. According to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy