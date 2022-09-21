‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) invite the Amarillo community to the Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”.

Gates open around 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Hodgetown stadium.

According to a AA press release, guests will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia with the Promise Garden ceremony. Officials said the flower colors of the Promise Garden Ceremony highlights people’s personal reason they want to end the disease.

Officials said they are watching CDC, state, and local guidelines to ensure the events will be safe to attend and are following follow latest recommendations.

“Like so many in our community, I have had two family members struggle with this disease, my mother and my aunt. I walk because I want to be a part of the generation that finds an end to this devastating illness. Won’t you join me?” Debra McCartt, former Mayor and 2022 Co-Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Amarillo asks.

For more information and to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, visit here.