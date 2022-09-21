FORT LAUDERDALE - Police have released the audio from a 911 that a tow truck driver made after he reportedly shot the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday. Clarence King, 38, died after being fatally wounded. Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigators released a graphic 911 call the driver made after the shooting. "Yo, yo, yo!" he said, clearly in distress. "I need an ambulance right now!" When officers arrived, they found King's body before detaining the tow truck driver. Police said the...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO