Garden Grove, CA

foxla.com

Woman beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion was a probation officer

LANCASTER, Calif. - A Los Angeles County probation officer was apparently beaten to death during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence, and the investigation into her killing was continuing Monday. Sheriff's deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a burglary/home invasion in the 45500 block...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating

NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
NORCO, CA
foxla.com

Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga dies; deputy injured

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A suspect who approached a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy with a knife has died after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities. According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car related to a retail theft near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
foxla.com

1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media

POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot dead, woman injured in Compton shooting

Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
COMPTON, CA
Public Safety
Public Safety
foxla.com

Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Lake Forest man killed, 2 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Fire rips through homes under construction in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Multiple homes that were under construction were destroyed by a fire that ignited in Moreno Valley overnight, officials said. The fire was reported just before 12:40 a.m. Monday in an area near Indian Street and Gentian Avenue. Riverside County Fire Department officials said there were eight...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico

Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
LONG BEACH, CA

