Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chino Hills, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorChino Hills, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Woman killed in domestic violence-related shooting in Fontana; suspect sought
FONTANA, Calif. - Authorities are actively searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman during a domestic-violence related incident in Fontana Monday. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Cypress avenue and Mallory Drive. According to police, the woman was found suffering from...
foxla.com
Woman beaten to death in Lancaster home invasion was a probation officer
LANCASTER, Calif. - A Los Angeles County probation officer was apparently beaten to death during a home invasion at her Lancaster residence, and the investigation into her killing was continuing Monday. Sheriff's deputies with the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded to a call reporting a burglary/home invasion in the 45500 block...
foxla.com
Man killed in Lincoln Heights drive-by shooting; police searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
VIDEO: Norco road rage fight caught on camera; Sheriffs investigating
NORCO, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a road rage incident in Norco was caught on camera. The incident happened just after 8p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 15 Freeway near 6th Street in Norco. The video shows two cars driving along the freeway. The video was taken from...
foxla.com
Man shot by deputy in Rancho Cucamonga dies; deputy injured
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A suspect who approached a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy with a knife has died after a shooting in Rancho Cucamonga, according to authorities. According to the SBCSD, deputies were searching a car related to a retail theft near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
foxla.com
1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
foxla.com
2 men shot to death in Montecito Heights
LOS ANGELES - Two men were shot and killed in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night, and police are looking for suspects. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the 1000 block of Homer Street near Avenue 43 around 10 p.m. Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
4 arrested in connection with attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at a Beverly Hills home Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. One suspect was arrested at the scene by responding police officers. The three...
foxla.com
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of woman in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - An amber alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Savannah Graziano was last seen just after 7:30 a.m. Monday with her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano. According to Fontana police,...
foxla.com
Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media
POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
foxla.com
2 men shot dead, woman injured in Compton shooting
Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
LAPD releases body camera footage after officers shoot teen holding airsoft rifle
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage from an incident in which officers shot and killed a 19-year-old man in South Los Angeles they believed was holding a rifle. A video the department released Saturday included multiple 911 calls prior to the incident, as...
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
foxla.com
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
foxla.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for fraudulently taking $5M in COVID-19 relief benefits
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans, which he used to purchase properties in Eagle Rock, Malibu and Irvine. Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was also ordered to pay $5.15 million...
foxla.com
Lake Forest man killed, 2 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd...
foxla.com
Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court docs reveal she was tipped off before raid
New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dBkm2q.
foxla.com
Fire rips through homes under construction in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Multiple homes that were under construction were destroyed by a fire that ignited in Moreno Valley overnight, officials said. The fire was reported just before 12:40 a.m. Monday in an area near Indian Street and Gentian Avenue. Riverside County Fire Department officials said there were eight...
foxla.com
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico. It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
Comments / 2