Suspect delays extradition again in 1972 Waikiki murder case

By Gina Mangieri
 4 days ago

The suspect arrested in Nevada last week in a 1972 Waikiki murder cold-case again delayed his extradition to Hawaii, and now a governor’s warrant is needed to get him to the islands.

Tudor Chirila Jr, 77, appeared in a Reno courtroom in a wheelchair, with family of murder victim Nancy Anderson looking on. They’ve waited decades for justice after Anderson was stabbed to death 50 years ago in her Waikiki apartment. The case went cold until a tip and DNA analysis led authorities to former Nevada deputy attorney general Chirila this year.

So far Chirila is representing himself in court and has been able to delay extradition twice.

“How soon are we going to get you to Hawaii?” Judge Scott Pearson asked. “Because you have two issues to contest here, and it sounds like so far you’re not contesting either one of those: whether you’re the person named in the warrant, or whether the warrant is still valid.”

Chirila tried to raise objections based on his arrest involving forcible DNA swabbing.

“You’re making me be a witness against myself. The way you do it is you surveil me, if I throw away a piece of gum, you grab that, and you test that,” Chirila said. “I’m willing to go to Hawaii. It’s so beautiful, but my problem is I don’t think this arrest was constitutional.”

“It doesn’t appear that there’s any merit to either one of those issues, but it also does not appear that I get to just make that decision on my own and ship him off to Hawaii under the statute,” Pearson said. “He does have that right (to contest extradition).”

The judge reminded Chirila that the circumstances of the arrest are not in this court’s jurisdiction, and emphasized the importance of getting this case to trial quickly

“One is because you’re going to be in custody awaiting trial; your liberty is at stake,” Pearson, “and the second is sometimes — and I know this is an old case — but the older it goes, the less witnesses you may want to testify might not be available. And so by delaying the proceedings here in in our jurisdiction, you just need to be aware of you are delaying it.”

Meanwhile prosecution is moving forward on what’s called a governor’s warrant, which has to come from Hawaii, to force the transfer.

“So the only thing I think to do now would be to set maybe an I.D. hearing, but to start the process for a governor’s warrant,” said Washoe County Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege, “which I’m happy to do. I know of the willingness of the state of Hawaii to engage in that.”

The judge gave Chirila one more chance to get counsel, with a deadline of Oct. 3 to file any further contest to surrendering for extradition. A hearing on the governor’s warrant is set for Oct. 17.

