ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Arlington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
North Arlington, NJ
North Arlington, NJ
Sports
Lyndhurst, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Everything you need to know as Devils open preseason play vs. Canadiens | How to watch, rosters, line projections, more

The Devils are playing in an actual hockey game tonight. On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, New Jersey will face the Montreal Canadiens at Montreal’s Bell Center in Game 1 of the 2022-23 preseason. The game will feature Devils fan favorites such as Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt and, for the Canadiens, 2022 No. 1 draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story

NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River

Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
CLINTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record

Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City woman shot in early morning incident: police

A woman was shot in the arm near her home early Sunday morning, Jersey City officials said. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Officers responding to the possibility that there...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man is robbed at knifepoint outside Bayonne convenience store

A 29-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint early Saturday morning after he walked out of a convenience store in Bayonne, authorities said. The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven at 21st Street and Avenue C at 12:50 a.m., Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. The victim told police he was approached from...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken man shot dead after argument

A man was shot dead on Marshall Drive in Hoboken early Sunday morning after a dispute with another man turned violent, authorities said. The victim of the 3:26 a.m. shooting was identified by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office as Hoboken resident Christopher Garcia, 28. The incident occurred at 540 Marshall Dr., near Fifth Street on the west side of the city.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?

Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy