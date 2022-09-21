ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Offset Demands $150k From Driver Involved In Car Crash That Totaled His Dodge

By Ryan Naumann
 5 days ago
mega

Cardi B’ s husband Offset has denied being responsible for a horrific car crash that allegedly left one with severe bodily injuries, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Offset asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss all claims brought against him by Mercury Insurance Company. He then filed a countersuit demanding $150k in damages.

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in August, Offset (real name: Kiarai Cephus) was sued by Mercury Insurance Company over a car crash that left a passenger in the other vehicle involved injured.

The insurance company accused Offset of being responsible for the accident that went down on November 11, 2020.

According to the suit, the accident happened in Encino, Cali near the US 101 freeway. The rapper was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger while the other driver, Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez , was driving a 2019 Honda Civic.

Maria Salina Lopez was a passenger in Gutierrez’s car. The insurance company said Offset was driving the car negligently which led to the crash.

MEGA

Offset’s car was allegedly uninsured. Mercury said Gutierrez’s car was “damaged, destroyed, depreciated, diminished in value, and necessitated repairs and towing charges in the sum of $10,605.73.”

Mercury said Lopez sustained severe bodily injuries and suffered emotional distress. The insurance company paid out $15k to Lopez and another $10k to Gutierrez. The suit demands Offset be ordered to pay $26k+.

Now, Offset and his lawyer have denied all allegations of wrongdoing and moved to dismiss all claims against him.

The rapper then filed a countersuit against Gutierrez accusing her of being responsible for the accident. He said she was operating her car in an “unsafe manner.”

MEGA

Offset said he was on the freeway in the number three lane, “traveling below the speed limit, with the flow of traffic, and staying within” his lane.

He said Gutierrez was traveling in the number four lane when “suddenly, and without warning or using a blinker, Gutierrez appeared to switch into lane number three. As Gutierrez proceed to switch lanes, his Honda collided with the right side” of Offset’s Dodge, which was still going straight.

Offset said immediately after the Honda struck his car, he swerved and crashed into the concrete sound wall located at the right side of the freeway.

He said the Dodge, which had an estimated value of over $150k, was totaled. “Gutierrez’s unsafe lane change was the sole cause of the collision with the Dodge.”

Offset sued for $150k in property damage, costs for storing the Dodge, and unspecified damages.

Tonay
3d ago

off set if you don't have insurance to drive then the accident is automatically your fault especially driving while black . smh he has no claim your not even backed up by insurance. boy bye

3
Tonay
2d ago

all that money in the world and you're driving without insurance 🤔 some people just love a drama filled lifestyle but never wanna pay for it .

2
