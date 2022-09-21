ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working to stop hoax bomb threats in area

By Robin Kanady
 4 days ago

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former military intelligence analyst says if students try to get out of class by making bomb threats, they might not always get what they want.

In the last three days of school, there have been multiple bomb threats in area schools, with some happening numerous times at the same schools in Cabarrus County.

PREVIOUS | More Charlotte-area schools receiving bomb threats

Officials also investigated two bomb threats Wednesday at two different CMS schools.

“It’s just aggravating; my son’s really upset about it because, for one thing, he misses all day of class,” said one Cabarrus County parent.

Students are forced to evacuate, disrupting the school day.

“Based on the assessment, it may not be something that requires a full-out evacuation and things of that nature,” said Walter Bowers, a Charlotte attorney, and former CMPD officer. He also worked as an intel analyst for the army in Iraq.

Bowers says if students call in the threats because they want to get out of school, they don’t always get what they want.

Evacuations are not always the answer.

“Sometimes the response are things that are happening behind the scenes, sometimes law enforcement might be responding to the location where the call was tracked back to, and in the public view, we’re not privy to those things, but the public should understand that each and every call is taken seriously by law enforcement,” said Bowers.

Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats in area

Bowers says the response is not always going to look the same.

“You don’t want to tip off a serious threat as to how law enforcement is going to respond,” said Bowers.

On Tuesday, four Cabarrus County Schools had bomb threats.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff said they identified a student deputies believe is connected to threats Monday and Tuesday at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

They’re investigating whether that same student is responsible for threats at the other schools in Cabarrus County.

