Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Sept. 26
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything you need to know as Devils open preseason play vs. Canadiens | How to watch, rosters, line projections, more
The Devils are playing in an actual hockey game tonight. On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, New Jersey will face the Montreal Canadiens at Montreal’s Bell Center in Game 1 of the 2022-23 preseason. The game will feature Devils fan favorites such as Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt and, for the Canadiens, 2022 No. 1 draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky.
See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River
Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record
Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?
Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Kyrie Irving addresses contract situation with Nets: ‘I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated’
Speaking to the media for the first time since the Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round in April, Kyrie Irving said he felt “embarrassed” by the loss, admitted Kevin Durant’s trade demand this summer was “awkward” and said his decision not to get vaccinated cost him a huge four-year extension.
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
Kevin Durant says ‘doubts’ about Nets’ stability and championship culture led to trade demand
In his first public comments since he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, Kevin Durant said his “doubts” about the team’s stability and championship culture led to his demand. After forming a “Big 3″ with superstars James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets championship...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s college teammate admires historic season
Each day brings another chance for Aaron Judge to make history. The New York Yankees slugging outfielder is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record of 61 home runs. Fans are eagerly anticipating that record breaking swing.
Fatal house fire under investigation in Somerset County
A fatal house fire is under investigation in Somerset County, the prosecutor’s office said. The fire happened on Cliff Street in Somerville early Sunday morning, officials said. It’s unclear how many fatalities there are, or if there were any other injuries. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0