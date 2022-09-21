Read full article on original website
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
See the Egg Harbor Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Egg Harbor Township High School’s band performed as the Egg Harbor Township Eagles took on Clearview. With the...
Freshman John Franchini leads Mainland over Hammonton - Football recap
Freshman quarterback John Franchini, 14, threw two touchdown passes and ran in another score as Mainland won at home, 29-14, over Hammonton. Franchini hit Jamie Tyson with both scoring strikes, one for 48 yards and the other for 18 yards, to give Mainland (4-1) a 13-7 advantage at halftime. Hammonton...
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
HS football Week 4 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
It was another big week for high school football across the state, with plenty of big performances from teams and players. There were more than 20 200-yard passing games from players, over 10 200-yard rushing performances and some eye-opening defensive statistics from linebackers to players in the secondary.
More than 500 cars overtook Wildwood streets. Investigation continues after deadly weekend.
More than 500 vehicles affiliated with a pop-up car rally roared through the streets of Wildwood Saturday night, leaving the Jersey Shore community and its surrounding towns shaken and seeking answers about how the event could become so unruly and turn deadly. Two people were killed and two others were...
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
At least 2 killed in Wildwood during ‘hectic’ pop-up H2oi car rally, mayor says
At least two people were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood on Saturday and a 37-year-old man has been charged with their deaths, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred Saturday night during a string of car crashes related to an “unsanctioned” car...
N.J. reports 797 COVID cases, 1 death. Daily positive tests continue to fluctuate.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 797 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as the number of positive tests continues to fluctuate day-to-day. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,768, a 21% increase from a week ago and 6% increase since last month. The...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in N.J. for weekend drawing
A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose the retailer that sold the lucky ticket later Monday. No one across the country hit Saturday’s $274.8 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Monday night’s drawing...
Driver in fatal H2oi crash in Wildwood recently wrecked car that went airborne, dad says
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City
The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
See video of massive crowds, burnouts and chaos at fatal H2oi Wildwood car meet up
Hundreds of cars and thousands of people invaded Wildwood this weekend for what police are describing as an “unsanctioned” pop-up H2oi car rally that delved into a chaotic scene Saturday night when at least two people were killed. Video from earlier in the day Saturday shows a calmer...
New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked
Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
N.J. reports 2,189 COVID cases, 9 deaths; number of daily positive tests up from last month
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the number of positive tests rose over last month. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,813, a 23% increase from a week ago and a 4% increase from a month ago.
N.J. teen, 15, wants you to dress sustainably. That means goodbye ‘fast fashion.’
New Jerseyans young and old have heard the phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” for decades. Amita Akshinthala is among them. Important, yes. But the 15-year-old from Plainsboro wanted to think beyond the scope of what’s become cliche for her sustainability project as part of a climate fellowship she was selected for this past spring.
