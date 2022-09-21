ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in N.J. for weekend drawing

A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose the retailer that sold the lucky ticket later Monday. No one across the country hit Saturday’s $274.8 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Monday night’s drawing...
Miss’d America crowns a new queen in Atlantic City

The Miss’d America pageant returned to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City Saturday night to crown a new queen of the runway for 2023. After being named first runner-up of the 2022 Miss’d America contest, Miss Elaine vowed to come back this year with a vengeance — and that she did, beating out seven other contestants to take home the top prize.
New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked

Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

