Mount Holly, NJ

NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
Mount Holly, NJ
NJ.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in N.J. for weekend drawing

A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose the retailer that sold the lucky ticket later Monday. No one across the country hit Saturday’s $274.8 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Monday night’s drawing...
LOTTERY
Seal
#Field Hockey#White Lead#Bella Spina#Eastern
NJ.com

N.J. tuition aid is going up. Here’s how much college students can get this year.

Some New Jersey college students who qualify for financial aid will receive more money in their award packages from the state this year. The state budget allocated $478 million in funding for tuition aid grants, known as TAG, for low- and moderate-income college students for the 2022-2023 school year, state officials said. That’s an increase of $5 million over last year and will result in bigger TAG awards for many students.
COLLEGES
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked

Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jim Florio, feisty former N.J. governor, congressman, dies at 85

Former Gov. Jim Florio, a pugnacious Democrat whose landmark initiatives on gun control and the environment endured decades after angry New Jersey voters denied him a second term because of his tax increases, died Sunday. The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer, who served eight terms in Congress before...
POLITICS
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

