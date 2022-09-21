Read full article on original website
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Phillipsburg football makes statement with shutout of Hillsborough
In an early season matchup of unbeaten foes ranked in the Top 20 by NJ.com, Phillipsburg High School’s football team left no doubt that it deserves more respect in the Garden State. The 18th-ranked Stateliners scored less than 5 minutes into the game and never looked back in a...
See the Egg Harbor Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Egg Harbor Township High School’s band performed as the Egg Harbor Township Eagles took on Clearview. With the...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
N.J. reports 797 COVID cases, 1 death. Daily positive tests continue to fluctuate.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 797 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as the number of positive tests continues to fluctuate day-to-day. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,768, a 21% increase from a week ago and 6% increase since last month. The...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in N.J. for weekend drawing
A $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was purchased in New Jersey for Saturday’s drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose the retailer that sold the lucky ticket later Monday. No one across the country hit Saturday’s $274.8 million jackpot, pushing the top prize for Monday night’s drawing...
No quarterback controversy for Jets: Joe Flacco booed by fans in loss to Bengals
New York Jets fans rained down boos on quarterback Joe Flacco in Sunday’s 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Some even chanted for third-string quarterback Mike White. Flacco struggled in his third consecutive start, finishing 28-of-52 for 285 yards with four turnovers — he...
N.J. weather: Will Hurricane Ian bring heavy rain to our region? Here’s what forecasters predict.
Hurricane Ian continues to spin in the Caribbean Sea with steady winds of 80 mph Monday morning, and forecasters are expecting the storm to rapidly intensify into a powerful Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane before it takes aim at Florida later this week. Will the storm push its way...
Giants vs. Cowboys prop bets: Saquon Barkley player props highlight MNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The unbeaten New York Giants host rival Dallas on Monday and we’ve got our favorite Giants vs. Cowboys prop bets to close Week...
N.J. reports 2,189 COVID cases, 9 deaths; number of daily positive tests up from last month
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths as the number of positive tests rose over last month. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,813, a 23% increase from a week ago and a 4% increase from a month ago.
Jets’ loss to Bengals is proof they can’t count on return of Zach Wilson to solve all their problems
The losing isn’t the biggest problem for the New York Jets right now. That’s a strange thing to say about a team that has missed the playoffs in 11 straight seasons. But it’s also the truth. On the surface, Sunday’s 27-12 loss against the Bengals is not...
N.J. tuition aid is going up. Here’s how much college students can get this year.
Some New Jersey college students who qualify for financial aid will receive more money in their award packages from the state this year. The state budget allocated $478 million in funding for tuition aid grants, known as TAG, for low- and moderate-income college students for the 2022-2023 school year, state officials said. That’s an increase of $5 million over last year and will result in bigger TAG awards for many students.
New Jersey’s 10 best Korean barbecue restaurants, ranked
Korean barbecue, often referred to as KBBQ or gogi-gui (meaning grilled meat in Korean), is unlike any traditional American barbecue you’ve ever had. Marinated and seasoned meats — thinly sliced pork belly, bulgogi (marinated beef; translates to “fire meat”) and short ribs — are charred to perfection on a grill plate right in front of customers, making for a perfect interactive dining experience.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
N.J. teen, 15, wants you to dress sustainably. That means goodbye ‘fast fashion.’
New Jerseyans young and old have heard the phrase “reduce, reuse, recycle” for decades. Amita Akshinthala is among them. Important, yes. But the 15-year-old from Plainsboro wanted to think beyond the scope of what’s become cliche for her sustainability project as part of a climate fellowship she was selected for this past spring.
Jim Florio, feisty former N.J. governor, congressman, dies at 85
Former Gov. Jim Florio, a pugnacious Democrat whose landmark initiatives on gun control and the environment endured decades after angry New Jersey voters denied him a second term because of his tax increases, died Sunday. The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer, who served eight terms in Congress before...
Former Gov. Jim Florio remembered as an ‘American patriot’ and ‘giant of New Jersey politics’
Former Gov. Jim Florio was mourned Monday by colleagues, friends, and officials in New Jersey as a gentleman and public servant who took on tough fights — from gun control to school funding to taxes — ultimately at the cost of his own political career. Florio, a Democrat...
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
