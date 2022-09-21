Read full article on original website
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Sept. 26
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
HS football Week 4 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
It was another big week for high school football across the state, with plenty of big performances from teams and players. There were more than 20 200-yard passing games from players, over 10 200-yard rushing performances and some eye-opening defensive statistics from linebackers to players in the secondary.
See the Egg Harbor Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Egg Harbor Township High School’s band performed as the Egg Harbor Township Eagles took on Clearview. With the...
Rutgers-Iowa film review: Offensive line leaves QB Evan Simon out to dry
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano stood at a podium in the bowels of SHI Stadium on Saturday and shared a message he gave his team following its 27-10 loss to Iowa:. In this case, the story was simple: the Hawkeyes were the better version of these two very similar teams. Iowa took an early lead by forcing the Scarlet Knights to commit two back-breaking turnovers, then kept itself ahead by limiting its mistakes (zero turnovers), working the clock and making Rutgers work for every blade of grass.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?
Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni talks DeVonta Smith as a punt returner, facing Jaguars’ Doug Pederson next Sunday
In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, the Eagles were preparing to get the ball back after stopping the Commanders offense, forcing them to punt. Wide receiver Britain Covey had started the game as the punt returner after being called up from...
More than 500 cars overtook Wildwood streets. Investigation continues after deadly weekend.
More than 500 vehicles affiliated with a pop-up car rally roared through the streets of Wildwood Saturday night, leaving the Jersey Shore community and its surrounding towns shaken and seeking answers about how the event could become so unruly and turn deadly. Two people were killed and two others were...
Driver in fatal H2oi crash in Wildwood recently wrecked car that went airborne, dad says
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
What the NFL is saying about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
People are getting excited about Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback lifted his team to 3-0 with a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He was 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The buzz is all about the 24-year-old. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
At least 2 killed in Wildwood during ‘hectic’ pop-up H2oi car rally, mayor says
At least two people were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood on Saturday and a 37-year-old man has been charged with their deaths, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred Saturday night during a string of car crashes related to an “unsanctioned” car...
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
