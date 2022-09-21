Read full article on original website
Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
Will changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution do more good or damage?
SB106 has proposed several changes to the PA Constitution that could change abortion and voting rights, and curtail the veto power of the Governor. Inside Story speaks with Meghan Pierce, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of PA about what it all means.
Pennsylvania election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8
With the election less than two months away, the state is recruiting people to set up polling places, assist voters, and more on Election Day. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
In Pennsylvania governor’s race, Shapiro’s low-key style poses test for Dems
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state’s Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
John Fetterman makes first Senate campaign appearance in Philly
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a rally Saturday in the Mount Airy section of Phialdelphia, his first in the city during the campaign.
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Pennsylvania GOP voters weigh in on Senate race
CNN’s Jessica Dean talks with Pennsylvania voters about the Senate race between GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?
Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases
Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe
The Democratic prosecutor faces an impeachment probe by the Republican controlled state House of Representatives. The post ‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do clocks ‘fall back’ this year?
There’s a chill in the air, and days are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly at a close. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday,...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Dr. Oz’s Fundraising Emails Spell Panic in Pennsylvania
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.If Pennsylvania senatorial hopeful and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz wants his supporters to know one thing, it’s that he’s a bad fundraiser who has always been losing to his opponent.At least, that’s the overwhelming message in the more than 100 fundraising texts and emails the Oz campaign has delivered just in the last month.The Oz campaign has sent 23 fundraising emails since last Monday alone. Every one of them has bad news, saying directly or on a linked...
