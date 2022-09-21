ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Wolf takes lawsuit on Pennsylvania constitutional changes to lower court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the Pennsylvania Legislature. Wolf’s new lawsuit filed late last week in Commonwealth Court is similar to the litigation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: How to serve as a poll worker on Nov. 8

With the election less than two months away, the state is recruiting people to set up polling places, assist voters, and more on Election Day. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lancaster, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA
Health
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Lindsey Graham
Washington Examiner

Why are Pennsylvania Democrats afraid to debate Republican candidates?

Democrats have repeatedly touted the theme of our country’s democracy in recent years. In fact, it seems whenever they want to criticize something they disagree with, rather than explain why they disagree with it, they demonize it as a “threat to our democracy.” With the midterm elections fast approaching, one would think Democrats would listen to their own words.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases

Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Abortions#Wgal#U S Senate#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Republicans
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Oz’s Fundraising Emails Spell Panic in Pennsylvania

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.If Pennsylvania senatorial hopeful and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz wants his supporters to know one thing, it’s that he’s a bad fundraiser who has always been losing to his opponent.At least, that’s the overwhelming message in the more than 100 fundraising texts and emails the Oz campaign has delivered just in the last month.The Oz campaign has sent 23 fundraising emails since last Monday alone. Every one of them has bad news, saying directly or on a linked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy