Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts
The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will return to an application Tuesday that would put a Harmons grocery store in the Outlets Park City. Harmons is a supermarket chain based in West Valley City that has several locations across the state. Representatives of the company have argued that the new location at the Outlets would give life to an area that is seeing declining visitorship, thanks to the rise of online shopping.
Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde to step down next month
Summit County Council member Doug Clyde says he’s planning to vacate his term on the council two years early – but hasn’t decided yet just when that will be. Doug Clyde was first elected to the Summit County Council in 2016. Prior to that he served on the East Side planning commission. He says he’s been mulling the decision to vacate the seat before his term ends for some time but decided now is the right time.
Wasatch County Library group proposes tech lab, seeks input
A group with an idea to revamp a computer lab at the Wasatch County Library is seeking community feedback. Assistant Director Angela Edwards sees potential to create a technology space in the library in Heber City. She’s part of a class at Utah Valley University working on a proposal to breathe new, high-tech life into what she calls an underused space.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week
People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard retires at the end of the month - long time advertising director Val Spung to take over
After a 35 year career as publisher of Park City’s local newspaper, The Park Record, Andy Bernhard is stepping down at the end of the month. When Andy Bernhard’s brother hired him as publisher of The Park Record in 1987, he had no experience as a publisher, but he had been selling newspaper advertising and knew his first duty was to keep the paper afloat. It didn’t take long to know that another big part of the job was to answer to the community when he published something that lit them up.
Summit County Council approves plan that could lead to Kimball Junction development
As required by state lawmakers, the Summit County Council approved affordable housing plans for the Snyderville Basin and East Side on Monday. It could force Kimball Junction to allow high density development. The housing plan is a new requirement for counties that came out of the massive House Bill 462,...
Ice arena needs work; city, county deciding how to pay for it
The Park City Ice Arena is 17 years old, and the facility will soon need major upgrades. Park City Municipal and Basin Recreation plan to revisit the interlocal agreement which lays out how the arena is funded. More than half of the ice arena’s primary users live in the Snyderville...
Park City School Board challenges the constitutionality of state book ban policy
Tuesday's Park City School Board meeting drew a crowd of parents and teachers commenting on a new state policy that would establish a process for banning books in the classroom. It was a standing room only. A half dozen people gave public comments opposing the policy that would allow parents...
Midway City Council holds hearings on developments, annexations
The Midway City Council will hear from the public about several developments it may approve during its meeting Tuesday. Three development proposals on the Midway City Council agenda include homes and a new private school. Two of those involve bringing new land into city limits. The council will hold public...
North Summit Unite hosts its first Regional Roundup
North Summit Unite formed as a nonprofit organization last year and has secured two RAP tax grants from Summit County to host community events. The president of North Summit Unite, or NSU, is former Summit County deputy manager Anita Lewis who says with all of the new growth headed their way, they wanted to form an organization that would help keep their history alive.
Council agrees on plan to deal with old mine tailings at the Gordo site and will look for public input soon
The Park City Council agreed to move forward on either properly burying or hauling away the tainted mining soils that are temporarily stored on city property at the entrance to town. In 2010, Park City lost access to the EPA-approved Richardson Flat soil repository. For years, this is where any...
Ketamine treatment for depression available in Park City
Ketamine is an FDA approved medicine that was initially developed as an anesthetic and used on solders in Vietnam. Over the last two decades, ketamine has been researched and developed into a treatment for depression. Various clinics offer different types of treatment. The Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Park City Behavioral...
It’s time to register to vote
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Voters in Summit County will have the chance to make their choice for a variety of open positions, including the U.S. Senate and House, the state Legislature, school board, and county council. Utah is one of eight states that allows all elections to be...
Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced
After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
62-year-old man dies while off-road motorcycle riding in the Uinta's
A Garmin SOS signal alerted Search and Rescue to an injured motorcycle rider on the Shingle Creek trail this weekend in the Uinta Mountains. On Saturday, a civilian found an unconscious man and an off-road motorcycle on the Shingle Creek trail less than a quarter of a mile off the Mirror Lake Highway. The civilian used the victim's Garmin inReach to trigger an SOS signal. A cadre of emergency responders arrived on the scene as the civilian witness performed CPR. Summit County EMS, Air Med, and various Law Enforcement Officers arrived and attempted to revive the victim. However, the patient died at the scene.
Representatives’ cease-and-desist letters to abortion groups ‘pre-emptive,’ says fellow lawmaker
A Utah lawmaker who represents Park City and Wasatch County weighed in on cease-and-desist letters sent by his colleagues to abortion providers, funding groups and their lawyers. As the fate of abortion law remains undecided in Utah, lawmakers including a Summit County representative sent cease-and-desist letters to providers, funding groups...
Saturday is hazardous waste collection day in Summit County
Recycle Utah’s semi-annual household hazardous materials collection happens this weekend. Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the event is in partnership with Sunrise Rotary Club whose members help collect and toss the materials into appropriate bins. She says they collect just about everything. “We collect paints, varnishes, solvents, chemicals, motor...
LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans
Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
