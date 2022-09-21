After a 35 year career as publisher of Park City’s local newspaper, The Park Record, Andy Bernhard is stepping down at the end of the month. When Andy Bernhard’s brother hired him as publisher of The Park Record in 1987, he had no experience as a publisher, but he had been selling newspaper advertising and knew his first duty was to keep the paper afloat. It didn’t take long to know that another big part of the job was to answer to the community when he published something that lit them up.

