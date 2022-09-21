ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Teases Release For Secret ‘90s Grunge Album

By Jazmin Tolliver
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQdON_0i52JTW200

Mariah Carey wants us to check out her secret project.

In an episode of the ” Rolling Stone Music Now ” podcast Friday — the 25th anniversary of her hit album “Butterfly” — the “Honey” singer teased that the original version of her elusive 1995 grunge album will soon see a release.

Carey first mentioned the under-wraps project in the 2020 memoir “ The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” finally spilling the beans on her involvement.

The album had been issued as “ Someone’s Ugly Daughter ” under the band name “Chick” in 1995, with Carey singing uncredited backup on tracks inspired by groups such as Hole and Green Day.

But she told Rolling Stone that she’s dredged up the initial version that features her own lead vocals — and she’s planning to release it, with some new adjustments.

“I think this unearthed version will become, yes, something we should hear,” she said.

The 53-year-old hinted that she’s collaborating with an undisclosed person for the new release.

“I’m working on a version of something where there’ll be another artist working on this with me as well,” she said.

At a time in the ’90s when she “had no freedom,” the singer would blow off steam after working long days in the studio by writing and recording the album.

“That was my freedom, making that record,” said the Grammy winner.

Carey also shared that she had received some pushback over her grunge lyrics.

“I honestly wanted to put the record out back then under, you know, the same pseudonym — just put it out and be like, you know, whatever, let them discover that it’s me,” she said on the podcast. “But that idea was kind of stomped and squashed.”

In 2020, the vocalist took to Twitter to announce her search for the original recording.

“I’m on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it! So happy that we get to experience this together lol!” she tweeted at the time.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Grunge#Teases#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffPost

New Photo Of King Charles Reveals Touching Tribute To His Late Parents

Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles III on Friday, including a sentimental tribute to the monarch’s late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The photo, taken on Sept. 11, shows the king in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Charles is pictured at his desk looking at the Red Box, also referred to as a “despatch box.”
WORLD
HuffPost

HuffPost

158K+
Followers
9K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy