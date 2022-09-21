Mariah Carey Teases Release For Secret ‘90s Grunge Album

Mariah Carey wants us to check out her secret project.

In an episode of the ” Rolling Stone Music Now ” podcast Friday — the 25th anniversary of her hit album “Butterfly” — the “Honey” singer teased that the original version of her elusive 1995 grunge album will soon see a release.

Carey first mentioned the under-wraps project in the 2020 memoir “ The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” finally spilling the beans on her involvement.

The album had been issued as “ Someone’s Ugly Daughter ” under the band name “Chick” in 1995, with Carey singing uncredited backup on tracks inspired by groups such as Hole and Green Day.

But she told Rolling Stone that she’s dredged up the initial version that features her own lead vocals — and she’s planning to release it, with some new adjustments.

“I think this unearthed version will become, yes, something we should hear,” she said.

The 53-year-old hinted that she’s collaborating with an undisclosed person for the new release.

“I’m working on a version of something where there’ll be another artist working on this with me as well,” she said.

At a time in the ’90s when she “had no freedom,” the singer would blow off steam after working long days in the studio by writing and recording the album.

“That was my freedom, making that record,” said the Grammy winner.

Carey also shared that she had received some pushback over her grunge lyrics.

“I honestly wanted to put the record out back then under, you know, the same pseudonym — just put it out and be like, you know, whatever, let them discover that it’s me,” she said on the podcast. “But that idea was kind of stomped and squashed.”

In 2020, the vocalist took to Twitter to announce her search for the original recording.

“I’m on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it! So happy that we get to experience this together lol!” she tweeted at the time.

