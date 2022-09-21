Fun Dinner and Show With Live Entertainment and Supporting Charities St.Jude Children Hospital , Miracle Flights and Angels of Las Vegas

Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud
There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
Las Vegas Greek Food Festival returns for its 49th year
The Las Vegas Greek Food Festival is returning for its 49th year. The event will feature live music, greek food, greek folk dance performances, and more.
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Las Vegas
Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. People come from all over to experience the glitz and glamor that Las Vegas has to offer. However, there are some things about Las Vegas that many people don’t know. In this blog post, we will discuss five things that you probably didn’t know about Las Vegas!
Tis the Season for Halloween, Holidays, Parties, and Celebrations Art Houz Theaters Can Host Intimate and Over-The-Top Galas
The holiday season will be here soon, so now is the time to book and plan that holiday party. Art Houz Theaters is the one-stop venue for all things social. The Art Houz restaurant offers breathtaking views of Downtown Las Vegas. The 4,000-square-foot venue is ideal for entertaining large parties of 200 cocktails or 150 seated guests.
Next Level Bacon: Bacon Nation at the D Las Vegas Announces Menu Offerings
NEXT LEVEL BACON: BACON NATION AT THE D LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES MENU OFFERINGS. Bacon Flights, Inventive French Toast Boxes and Adult Milkshakes Coming to New Downtown Las Vegas Restaurant This Fall. Bacon Nation, the new 24/7 hotspot coming to the D Las Vegas this fall, is revealing its menu –...
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances. Heavy traffic is expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
New Downtown Las Vegas Coffee Shop Promotes Inclusivity
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. Dig It! Coffee...
North Las Vegas local wins over $55k at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
A Las Vegas local who lives in the north valley walked away from Rampart Casino in Summerlin with over $55,000!
Bringing Fast and Fresh Back
Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
Pet of the week: Toby
Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’
When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
My 8 Favorite Experiences On Fremont Street In Las Vegas
After Nevada legalized gambling in 1931, the first casinos in Las Vegas proliferated along Fremont Street in the city’s downtown region. Then came the end of World War II, and new mega-hotels with glitzy casinos and top-flight entertainment cropped up along Las Vegas Boulevard a few miles away. The Strip, as that corridor is commonly known, soon dominated as a tourist destination.
Capriotti’s and Other Concepts to Open in Upgraded New York-New York Food Hall
The post-pandemic shift from buffets to food halls continues
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas
Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
Tickets To Santana’s Las Vegas Residency: Listen And Win
The sounds of Santana can be described as smooth, soulful and pioneering. The genre-fusing guitarist will be playing a residency at House of Blues Las Vegas throughout multiple months in 2022 and 2023. You don’t want to miss Carlos Santana perform his legacy-building songs and sing his powerful and thought-provoking...
17 Absolutely Stunning Hikes In & Around Las Vegas for All Levels
While the rest of the world might know Las Vegas as Sin City or the Strip, the city’s best-kept secret is its proximity to some of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the country. With sweeping mountains, canyons, waterways, and more just a stone’s throw away, there are an endless number of opportunities for hiking in Las Vegas. These stunning hikes in Las Vegas are a perfect way to explore the outdoors (or nurse a hangover), while experiencing all of the natural beauty this region of Nevada has to offer.
