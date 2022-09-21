Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Threats close four Richfield schools, following shooting at football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a shooting at their homecoming game, four schools in Richfield, Minnesota are closed today after receiving threats, the district announced. The district has not released the nature of the online threats or how creditable they believe they are, but after Friday when two people...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
fox9.com
Community rallies behind Richfield students following homecoming shooting
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Richfield community is rallying behind students, as they prepare to return to classes following a shooting at the homecoming football game Friday. A handful of parents came together Sunday to write encouraging messages in chalk on the sidewalks at Richfield High School. Maria Hink...
Maple Plain woman, 71, dies after south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
fox9.com
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
Man found dead at rural farm was victim of homicide, police say
The death of a man found at a farm in Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said the body of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, was found Tuesday afternoon at a location in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died from "unknown...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
abc12.com
Richfield High School in Minnesota cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities. Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:. "It is with a heavy heart that...
Minnesota BCA: Johnathan Anderl found safe
Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding Johnathan Anderl, 39, who was last seen Thursday on video walking north on Second St S. away from the McPhail Center and then toward West River Parkway.
mprnews.org
Photos: Protesters rally in Minneapolis over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran
Demonstrators gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to express their outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. Amini, 22, was detained in Tehran by the country’s morality police, enforcers of the country’s strict dress code. She was arrested allegedly for wearing her hijab too loosely. She later died at a hospital on Sept. 16.
3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights
Police in Inver Grove Heights are investigating what they believe to be a first-degree murder and burglary case after a man was found dead early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home on the 2100 block of 78th Ct. E after a 911 hangup call at 2:07 a.m. Inside the home was a man lying on the floor. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
CNN on Minneapolis, Crime, and the "Defund the Police" Movement
An interesting article posted today, "Once nicknamed 'Murderapolis,' the city that became the center of the 'Defund the Police' movement is grappling with heightened violent crime." A brief excerpt, though there's much more there:. [T]he very community most directly impacted by crime and policing in the city — the north...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Sept. 13-19
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 13-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Sept. 13: A...
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
fox9.com
Two Minneapolis food trucks say the city is threatening to shut them down
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food fight is underway in Minneapolis as two popular food trucks fight to stay open. On Saturday morning, Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue took to social media, claiming the city of Minneapolis is trying to shut them down because their current set-ups violate city code- namely their outdoor smokers.
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
bulletin-news.com
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
Early voting's underway in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Sept. 24, 2022
Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.The PromenadeJunk Bonanza at Canterbury ParkBachman's Fall Ideas and InspirationPrego Expo, Minneapolis Convention CenterEagan SeptemberfestCars and CavesFoliage Fling Modist BrewingAppleJam 2022 Arboretum
fox9.com
Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools
(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
