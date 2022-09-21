Read full article on original website
Kick Time Set for OSU-Texas Tech in Week 6
Oklahoma State will be featured in another afternoon slot in Week 6 as it faces Texas Tech in Stillwater, America. The Big 12 announced the game will be played in the 2:30 p.m. slot, marking the second week OSU will kick off in the afternoon slot (OSU is also kicking off at 2:30 this Saturday vs. Baylor).
Daily Bullets (Sept. 26): Looking Ahead to Waco on Saturday, Who OSU Hasn’t Beaten
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Pokes open as a one-point underdog going into Waco this weekend – ICYMI: it’s an afternoon kickoff for the Pokes’ next game. • ESPN breaks down their CFP contenders ($$$)...
Oklahoma State’s Big 12-Opener against Baylor Set for 2:30 p.m. Kick on FOX
For the first time this season, the Cowboys will start a game before the evening time slot. Oklahoma State and Baylor will play at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco. The game will be televised on FOX. Baylor, the reigning Big 12 champ, had an impressive performance...
Friday Night Highlights: Heard Scores Five Touchdowns, Flores, Foreman Remain Unbeaten
The Cowboys’ 2023 recruiting class went 7-3 this weekend, and there were plenty of standout performances to go around. Here is a look at how each Oklahoma State pledge played with stats, if available, provided my MaxPreps. Jelani McDonald / ATH (DB) / Waco Connally (3-2) / Texas. OSU...
Five Thoughts on the Big 12 during Oklahoma State’s Bye Week
Ku looking good. Alot of speed. Not sure decker is as good as hyped. Baylor was said to open up the offense. I havent send it. Alot of 5 yard pass. Jet sweep. And run run run. I think the big 12 was suppose to open up. Wv uo texas osu. Alot of small passes.
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll
5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
Oklahoma State Remains at No. 9 in AP Top 25
Cmu was what 4 or 5 more. Pdu only scoring 35 probably didnt have there sevonds in as soon. At one point we were up more the psu scored. Joy is just trying to cause trouble. By his logic Alabama would lose to tech Georgia would fall to uo. 1...
