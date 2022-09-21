ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Kick Time Set for OSU-Texas Tech in Week 6

Oklahoma State will be featured in another afternoon slot in Week 6 as it faces Texas Tech in Stillwater, America. The Big 12 announced the game will be played in the 2:30 p.m. slot, marking the second week OSU will kick off in the afternoon slot (OSU is also kicking off at 2:30 this Saturday vs. Baylor).
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on the Big 12 during Oklahoma State’s Bye Week

Ku looking good. Alot of speed. Not sure decker is as good as hyped. Baylor was said to open up the offense. I havent send it. Alot of 5 yard pass. Jet sweep. And run run run. I think the big 12 was suppose to open up. Wv uo texas osu. Alot of small passes.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Remains at No. 9 in AP Top 25

Cmu was what 4 or 5 more. Pdu only scoring 35 probably didnt have there sevonds in as soon. At one point we were up more the psu scored. Joy is just trying to cause trouble. By his logic Alabama would lose to tech Georgia would fall to uo. 1...
