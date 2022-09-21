Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Bucs hoping to eliminate mistakes with Robert Morris up next
The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a nonconference football game Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent — themselves. After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium...
Johnson City Press
Maryville rolls to 42-14 win over Hilltoppers
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill played a competitive game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime. But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture-perfect two-minute drill to open up a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 high school football win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Devils top Patriots behind Edwards' mammoth performance
ERWIN—Nehemiah Edwards rushed for 343 yards on 33 carries and scored a single-game, school-record seven touchdowns as Unicoi County rallied to beat Sullivan East 56-35 at Gentry Stadium on Friday night. Edwards scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 5 and 9 yards. He also had one...
Johnson City Press
Bryant, McClain lead Wolves to homecoming win over Chiefs
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge celebrated homecoming before its game with Cherokee on Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. Then Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help give the Wolves reason to celebrate after the game. Stronger at the line of scrimmage, West Ridge rolled to a 42-6 win over the Chiefs.
Johnson City Press
Rangers win tight one atop Warrior Hill
ELIZABETHTON — In a county duel, Unaka found enough in the tank on Friday night. The Rangers scored 16 points in the third quarter and held on to take a 16-12 nonconference football victory over Happy Valley atop Warrior Hill.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett to host Greeneville in battle of unbeatens
It’s the game of the year so far in Northeast Tennessee football featuring a pair of 5-0 teams. Dobyns-Bennett, the state’s No. 5 team in the latest Class 6A poll, hosts Greeneville, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Friday 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer grinds out win over Johnson County
CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12. An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Union at Gate City football
Gate City rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Union in a Mountain 7 District battle Friday night at Legion Field. The Blue Devils trailed 16-6 heading into the final quarter before a pair of long touchdown plays and a safety turned the tide.
Johnson City Press
Rye Cove looks to stay unbeaten with road trip to Castlewood
Rye Cove looks to continue its best football season in decades Friday night when the Eagles make their first road trip of the season. Rye Cove, coming off a dramatic 30-28 double-overtime win over Cumberland District foe Thomas Walker, heads to Castlewood for another league challenge.
Johnson City Press
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
Johnson City Press
Flanary's four-goal game sends Lady Indians past Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Flanary scored four goals and added an assist to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 9-0 win over West Ridge on Thursday in a District 1-AAA girls soccer matchup. Flanary tallied all her goals in the first half when the Lady Indians (13-3-0, 5-2-0) built a commanding 7-0 advantage. The contest ended in the 53rd minute because of the mercy rule when London Taylor scored the second of her two goals. London also added two assists along the way.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers plan to stay grounded against Maryville
Maryville is Maryville, but that doesn’t mean Science Hill needs to become something other than itself. And that means a lot of ground work.
Johnson City Press
RAD Fall Fling going on this week at Bristol Dragway
The last major racing event of the year at Bristol Dragway is currently underway with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling. It features the best big-money bracket racers in the country competing for some of the largest payouts in bracket drag racing. The Fall Fling, promoted by longtime Sportsman racer Peter Biondo, is headlined by Friday’s $100,000 main event.
Johnson City Press
UVA gears up for smoking cessation research in SWVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE – A University of Virginia research project aims to help Southwest Virginia smokers not using available programs to kick the habit and avoid a major cause of cancer in the region. Melissa Little, a researcher with the UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health Sciences, is leading...
Johnson City Press
Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday
MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
Johnson City Press
Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett will share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 24
Sept. 24, 1885: According to The Comet, “The Huntly-Gilbert Company are billed for two nights next week at Jobe’s Opera House. Beginning Monday night with the popular drama, ‘Esmeralda,’ which run 8 months at the Madson (sic) Square Theatre, N.Y., Miss Belle Gilbert was the leading lady for the Madison Square Co., for 4 years. ‘Van, the Virginian,’ will be rendered on Tuesday night.”
Johnson City Press
Tennessee officials warn of new 'official-looking' scam
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning of a new scam that has been detected across the state. Hargett’s office issued a news release Wednesday alerting Tennesseans to be on the lookout for an official-looking mailer from “TN UCC Statement Service” that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of an UCC-1 (Uniform Commercial Code) financing statement that has been filed against them.
Johnson City Press
Bluegrass music takes centerstage Saturday at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will present a concert of bluegrass music by IIIrd Tyme Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, with children 10 and under free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
