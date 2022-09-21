BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Flanary scored four goals and added an assist to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 9-0 win over West Ridge on Thursday in a District 1-AAA girls soccer matchup. Flanary tallied all her goals in the first half when the Lady Indians (13-3-0, 5-2-0) built a commanding 7-0 advantage. The contest ended in the 53rd minute because of the mercy rule when London Taylor scored the second of her two goals. London also added two assists along the way.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO