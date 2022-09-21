Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University professors reach new 4-year labor agreement after 3-day strike
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors (AAUP) voted 96% in favor of ratifying a new four-year labor agreement which includes significant gains in salary, retirement, and protections for health care coverage. Voting began following a Tuesday (Sept. 20) union meeting, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football’s close call vs. Maryland: Reality check, cause for concern, or quality win?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football had a tougher time than expected in its first Big Ten test. Now, the question is: Was this weekend a much-needed reality check for the Wolverines, a cause for concern, or a sign that Maryland is better than we thought?. Let’s dive into...
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
Police bodycams show Michigan State Police trooper punching, knocking out handcuffed Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — In March, Saginaw resident Vance D. Martin was pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers after reportedly speeding and running two stop signs. In the following half-hour or so, things would escalate to the point that a trooper repeatedly punched a handcuffed Martin in the face.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
Take a look inside the $140M University of Michigan School of Dentistry renovation
ANN ARBOR, MI - The first renovation to the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in nearly 50 years will make it more adaptable for its next generation of patients, students and researchers. That was a major theme Associate Dean for Patient Services Romesh Nalliah used to highlight the changes...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
eastlansinginfo.news
Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten
In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After MSU's Loss To Minnesota
The Spartans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2020...
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
nbc25news.com
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
WILX-TV
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council has requested Michigan Attorney General to drop the case against DeAnthony VanAtten. Background: Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies. The 20-year-old was shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Michigan man pleads guilty to murder, mutilation of body
Mark Latunski appeared in Shiawassee County court Thursday, nearly three years after 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was killed, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.
Michigan State football fans rain boos down in ugly beatdown vs. Minnesota
Michigan State football was dominated in every facet of the game by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 34-7 defeat at Spartan Stadium on Saturday in East Lansing. Fans quickly became restless, as the Gophers went up-and-down the field, while the Spartans' offense looked listless in falling behind 17-0 at halftime. Boos rained down throughout the half, as Minnesota outgained MSU, 310-45, with 19 first downs to three in the Big Ten opener for both teams. ...
