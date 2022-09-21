ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 17

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State University#Further Education#Hips#Greek
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years of musical traditions. After several attempts to establish a marching band at the University of Michigan, 17-year-old Harry dePoint helped recruit 30 musicians to meet with elected conductor Ray P. Warren in 1896. From there, the University of Michigan marching band has evolved and currently has 276 students that perform on average during the halftime show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary

ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
YPSILANTI, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football fans rain boos down in ugly beatdown vs. Minnesota

Michigan State football was dominated in every facet of the game by the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 34-7 defeat at Spartan Stadium on Saturday in East Lansing. Fans quickly became restless, as the Gophers went up-and-down the field, while the Spartans' offense looked listless in falling behind 17-0 at halftime. Boos rained down throughout the half, as Minnesota outgained MSU, 310-45, with 19 first downs to three in the Big Ten opener for both teams. ...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy