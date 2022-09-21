ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Delaware State
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Yardbarker

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
NFL
FOX Sports

Packers, Aaron Rodgers survive late rally by Bucs, Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't going to let the Green Bay Packers run the ball. The Packers knew that. What worked a week ago, during a game in which Green Bay favored one running back over the other against Chicago, wasn't going to work against one of the league's most notorious run defenses. Green Bay tried more two-back sets to start the game, presumably to try to confuse Tampa Bay, to no avail. The Bucs' defense wasn't fooled. Green Bay ended up with just 67 rushing yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#Credit Card#Debit Card#Food And Beverage#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#Freedompay
Yardbarker

Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Green Bay Packers place Sammy Watkins on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers have put wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Watkins, who has a hamstring injury, had already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the IR designation, he's out a minimum of four games and could return no earlier than Oct. 23 against Washington.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Brian Gutekunst is a master of free agency

The Packers came into 2022 strapped for cash. The resigning of key players like Aaron Rodgers, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas left the Packers with very cash to spend. This was not problem for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. He found value in free agency to help fill in gaps in the roster and it has worked out perfectly. Brian Gutekunst is showing to be a master of free agency.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Packers.com

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers

TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans. It’s the first time these Raiders have been 0-3 since 2018 and represents just the third time this organization has started a season with a three-game losing streak since 2014 when Dennis Allen was leading things in Northern California.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy