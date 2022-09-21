Read full article on original website
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones Owns A Texas Restaurant & Not All Reviews Are Positive
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shares a love for El Paso, TX, so strong that he opened his own restaurant, Showtyme Sports Grill, back in March. Although Jones was born in Savannah, GA, the athlete attended high school in Texas and played college football at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) before getting drafted by the Green Bay Packers.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Former Giants running back wins $28.5M verdict in medical case
A former New York Giants running back who filed suit against his medical team won a $28.5 million verdict, the
Yardbarker
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
FOX Sports
Packers, Aaron Rodgers survive late rally by Bucs, Tom Brady
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't going to let the Green Bay Packers run the ball. The Packers knew that. What worked a week ago, during a game in which Green Bay favored one running back over the other against Chicago, wasn't going to work against one of the league's most notorious run defenses. Green Bay tried more two-back sets to start the game, presumably to try to confuse Tampa Bay, to no avail. The Bucs' defense wasn't fooled. Green Bay ended up with just 67 rushing yards.
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
Yardbarker
Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
ESPN
Green Bay Packers place Sammy Watkins on injured reserve
The Green Bay Packers have put wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Watkins, who has a hamstring injury, had already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the IR designation, he's out a minimum of four games and could return no earlier than Oct. 23 against Washington.
Yardbarker
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Yardbarker
Brian Gutekunst is a master of free agency
The Packers came into 2022 strapped for cash. The resigning of key players like Aaron Rodgers, De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas left the Packers with very cash to spend. This was not problem for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. He found value in free agency to help fill in gaps in the roster and it has worked out perfectly. Brian Gutekunst is showing to be a master of free agency.
Packers.com
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers
TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
Yardbarker
‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
Yardbarker
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans. It’s the first time these Raiders have been 0-3 since 2018 and represents just the third time this organization has started a season with a three-game losing streak since 2014 when Dennis Allen was leading things in Northern California.
