False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — False claims about the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump and his allies are spurring new interest in working the polls in Georgia and elsewhere for the upcoming midterm elections, but for different reasons. Some prospective poll workers tell The Associated Press they aim to shore up a critical part of their state’s voting system amid the lies and misinformation. But others have bought into the claims, leading election security experts to worry that those workers could overstep their roles. Local election officials say they have numerous safeguards to prevent a single poll worker from disrupting voting or trying to manipulate results.
Las Vegas newspaper wants slain reporter’s devices returned
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Review-Journal is demanding that authorities don’t review a slain reporter’s electronic devices, which were seized by authorities after his death. The newspaper argues Jeff German’s cellphone, four computers and hard drive contain confidential sources and unpublished materials protected by federal and state law. Officials say they could be used in the prosecution and defense of German’s alleged killer. Robert Telles, a Clark County public administrator who recently lost his re-election bid, is accused of stabbing German outside his home earlier this month. German had reported on accusations of bullying and hostility by Telles in his office.
Police: Torah stolen from a Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a Torah that was reported stolen in June has been recovered and returned to its owner. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives say the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8. Police say the Torah was taken four days later during a grand larceny at a hotel property. The Torah was returned to the owner Friday. Police say they have a description of a possible suspect in the theft, but no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
