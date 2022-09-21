Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl
(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas
New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah to receive additional $4.9 million from FEMA in response to COVID-19
SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah has been approved to receive an additional $4.9 million from FEMA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The aid was provided under a major disaster declaration on that was issued on April 4, 2020. Utah has now received $319 million from FEMA in response to the pandemic.
Fire continues to burn at southeastern Utah coal mine
Smoke is still coming out of an underground mine in southeastern Utah from a fire that has been burning since Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America
(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Terrified Utah Residents Have Music Playing Thru Sewers & Toilets
No, I'm not making this up and I can prove it. Utah residents really are being terrorized by music that is coming through their sewers and eventually their toilets and you can hear it for yourself. Kudos to KSL in Salt Lake City who first shared this story about why...
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah. Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
