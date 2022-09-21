GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teenagers were stabbed at a county fair in North Carolina Saturday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said the victims were two teens, ages 19 and 17. Reports indicate they were assaulted by a group of 6 to 10 male suspects.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO