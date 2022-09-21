ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

Therapy ranch needs volunteers for fall festival

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfA8k_0i52ILap00

Manes and Miracles is holding its first open house in years and is looking for volunteers to help welcome the public through its gates.

Manes and Miracles needs several volunteers to help pull off its “Trot or Treat” open house to celebrate the facility’s growth and to thank the East Valley community that has made it happen, a press release stated.

Volunteers will be hosting Trunk or Treat stations, coordinating vendor booths, helping with fall-themed games and crafts, assisting with parking and more. Volunteers can sign up through the Manes and Miracles website at ManesAndMiraclesAZ.org or through their Facebook page, Manes and Miracles.

“Trot or Treat,” will be held from 5-8 p.m., Oct. 24 at the Manes and Miracles Ranch, 43421 N. Friend Ave. in San Tan Valley.

Since 2018, Manes and Miracles has introduced the physical, cognitive and emotional benefits of horses as a powerful therapy partner for more than 160 children with developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. As one parent described it, "Manes and Miracles has changed my life because this plot of land has been converted into a special place, not only for [my son], but for his friends and family too."

With Manes and Miracles looking toward kicking off its fifth season of providing physical and occupational therapy with horses to children with special needs, co-founder and director of operations Lindsey Pittman is looking back on what has been accomplished in the last few years.

“I knew the connection between humans and horses was special, but I truly couldn’t have imagined just how profound and far reaching the work we have been doing here would become,” she stated in the release.

To volunteer, contact Becky at becky@manesandmiraclesaz.org or call 480-359-6470 for more details or to arrange a visit.

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Developers not lovin’ Mesa’s drive-thru proposals

The commercial development community is not lovin’ Mesa Planning Divison’s proposed changes to the zoning rules for drive-thru restaurants, and they’d rather have them their way. Roughly 60 people logged in for an online community meeting on Sept. 21 to discuss the proposed new rules, which are...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
nevalleynews.org

Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs

The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to the Arizona State Fair 2022: Concerts, Discounts, Rides, and More

No, the Arizona State Fair won’t have its high-profile concerts again this year, but it’ll have damn near everything else you’ve come to expect from the event. The annual extravaganza of deep-fried foods, over-the-top thrill rides, midway games, and homespun crafts will return to the state fairgrounds on Friday, September 23, for its 2022 edition, which runs until October 30.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

City pulled into neighborhood spat over house

A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cerebral Palsy#Fall Festival#Charity
East Valley Tribune

Town OKs Olive Mill expansion, possibly with a hotel

Town Council last week cleared the way for a 32-acre expansion of the Queen Creek Olive Mill at the northeast corner of Meridian and Combs Roads that could end up including a hotel and homes. Originally zoned for “neighborhoods,” the re-zoning of this particular 32-acre plot of land is broken...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale family sounds off as street racing takes a toll on their home

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Street racing, or instances when hot rods take over valley streets and do dangerous stunts, shows no signs of slowing. One homeowner in Glendale knows the dangers associated with street racing better than others, as his backyard was the scene of several crashes in recent months. "I...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
Greyson F

New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now Open

Grab your favorite tacos at a new Mexican restaurant.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. There are a number of big-name, national Mexican restaurant brands in operation throughout the Valley. Wherever you turn, there’s a new shop opening up on the corner of intersections, offering the same kind of tacos or burritos found in New Hampshire or Nebraska. But in Arizona, tacos and Mexican food in general is a way of life. It’s such an important part of the culinary scene that locals can easily taste the difference between chain and locally owned. A new entry is coming to metro Phoenix with the latter, thanks to the opening of a family-owned operation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Service dog returned to owner after being stolen and disguised

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Anthony Graziani and his 3-year-old white Bull Terrier, Daisy, are inseparable. “She’s not only my service dog, she’s my best friend,” said Graziani. On Sept. 8, Graziani faced his worst fear when Daisy was stolen from his girlfriend at a Fry’s Food...
kjzz.org

Phoenix churches to provide emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness

The Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a contract worth $931,000 for churches to provide shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Funding will come from Phoenix’s allocation of the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will go to Lutheran Social Services to run its Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program. During Tuesday’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Revitalized West Valley shopping center changes ownership in $41M deal

PHOENIX – The revitalization of a once-struggling West Valley shopping center will continue under a new owner. TriGate Capital on Wednesday announced the sale of Goodyear’s Canyon Trails Towne Center to the Santa Cruz Seaside Company in a $41 million deal. Dallas-based TriGate had owned the 90-acre property...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Greyson F

Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.

A favorite local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing better than grabbing some comfort Irish food, ordering a Guinness, and enjoying the evening with friends and family. There’s something friendly about the confines of an Irish restaurant. Whether you visit with a book in hand and want to pony up to a seat in the corner, or you’d rather catch the game with friends at the bar, an Irish pub is the perfect destination for young and old. However, Phoenix is about to be down one Irish restaurant, as a local pub has announced it will be closing up shop after being open for 20 years.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

3-year-old boy hospitalized after falling into pool

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after officials say he fell into a backyard pool Saturday night. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue. Officials say the boy got out the back door of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Drought conditions prompt Scottsdale to stop HOAs from forcing residents to overseed lawns

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale City Council has approved a code amendment that prohibits homeowner associations from requiring its residents to over-seed their lawns. In response to water shortages on the Colorado River, the council has offered an option for residents in HOAs to forgo over-seeding their properties during the fall season and potentially save some water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
550
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy