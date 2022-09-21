Farmer Boys Announces Second Arizona Location Coming to Tolleson

Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its burgers, has announced its second Arizona location to open this fall in the city of Tolleson at 1220 South 83rd Ave. The restaurant is slated to open in October and will serve all day breakfast, burgers, salads and sandwiches, onion rings and zucchini sticks, hand-scooped frosty milkshakes, and more.

Tolleson-S. 83rd Ave. will be operated by new Farmer Boys franchisee, Chrystalla Herry. Herry first joined Farmer Boys as a General Manager in the LA market. Her role expanded to multi-unit manager and operations project manager for the brand before receiving her MBA from ESCP Business School in France.

“I started my career with Farmer Boys at the age of 16,” said Chrystalla Herry in a statement. “Opening my own franchise location is very exciting. Tolleson is a diverse community with an appreciation for agriculture and the right mix of residential, schools and other local businesses. I’m thrilled to be bring approximately 50 full and part time jobs to the community and look forward to partnering with local schools and Phoenix Children’s Foundation in the coming months.”

Farmer Boys currently operates 101 locations in California, Nevada and Arizona. A third Arizona location is slated to open in 2024 in Gilbert, Arizona.

The menu consists of burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, which can all be prepared as a wrap, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. Having fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped on site daily has been a cornerstone of the Farmer Boys mission and this goes the same with these limited-time offerings.

The restaurant will initially offer drive-thru, dine-in service, phone and take-out. Delivery will be offered a few weeks after opening.

