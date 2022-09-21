Capital Area Humane Society hosting 30th annual Walk for Animals
The Capital Area Humane Society's second-largest fundraiser, Walk for the Animals, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 1, at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge.
The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m.
There is a one-mile walk, which will include memorial signs to honor pets and people who have passed.
Community members can purchase a sign to honor their late pets for just $15. To have the sign included in the walk, the sign must be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 28.
In addition to the walk, there will also be a doggy costume contest. First place will win a $250 gift card to Soldan's Pet Supplies.
There will be food trucks, like Hard Knocks Food Truck and Kona Ice, cider and donuts, vendors, trick-or-treating, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a doggy obstacle course, a doggy ice cream eating contest, a dog toy scavenger hunt, mini pumpkin decorating and a silent auction.
The fundraising goal for the event is $100,000, and so far, the humane society has already raised 66% of that with a whopping $66,421.66.
All proceeds from the event will be used to save the lives of homeless and abandoned animals in our community.
To register , the fee for adults is $25 but is free for children 12 and under.
To donate, click here .
