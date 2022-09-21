ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Area Humane Society hosting 30th annual Walk for Animals

The Capital Area Humane Society's second-largest fundraiser, Walk for the Animals, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 1, at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

There is a one-mile walk, which will include memorial signs to honor pets and people who have passed.

Community members can purchase a sign to honor their late pets for just $15. To have the sign included in the walk, the sign must be purchased by Wednesday, Sept. 28.

In addition to the walk, there will also be a doggy costume contest. First place will win a $250 gift card to Soldan's Pet Supplies.

Capital Area Humane Society 2021
Doggy costume contest at Capital Area Humane Society's Walk for Animals fundraiser

There will be food trucks, like Hard Knocks Food Truck and Kona Ice, cider and donuts, vendors, trick-or-treating, a photo booth, a caricature artist, a doggy obstacle course, a doggy ice cream eating contest, a dog toy scavenger hunt, mini pumpkin decorating and a silent auction.

The fundraising goal for the event is $100,000, and so far, the humane society has already raised 66% of that with a whopping $66,421.66.

All proceeds from the event will be used to save the lives of homeless and abandoned animals in our community.

To register , the fee for adults is $25 but is free for children 12 and under.

To donate, click here .

