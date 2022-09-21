ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Points, AZ

Three Points celebrates 15th Annual Community Festival

By Bivian Contreras
 4 days ago
The Three Points/Robles Junction community will celebrate its 15th Annual Community Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m.

About 2000 people attended last year. Local vendors will sell raffle tickets, gifts and crafts in exchange for free admission.

William Praust
Three Points Festival Media Coordinator

This is a community event supported in part by donations from Pima County, local organizations, businesses and citizens.

It brings together the numerous resources that help the community.

"As a lower-income, diverse, widely dispersed rural community, this is an important event for our residents to be able to identify and connect with the many resources that are available to them," said Three Points Festival Media Coordinator William Praust.

Community Pride Day was initiated in 2008 by Willie Belin of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, County Board of Supervisor Sharon Bronson, the then Altar Valley School District superintendent, and several other community leaders of Robles Junction/Three Points.

The group came together because the residents were concerned about crime, especially juvenile crime in the community.

The sheriff's department wanted to encourage the community to interact in a positive way so that a "community policing" model would be successful in this large, rural community.

William Praust
Three Points Festival Media Coordinator

In 2012 the name was changed from Community Pride Day to Community Festival. It is the largest Pro-Social activity in this community.

Live local entertainment, local crafts, the 2nd Annual Car Show, games, activities, and food will be available.

You can enter a raffle to win prizes donated by local businesses. Smoke detectors and bike helmets will be given to local residents.

This year's Community Festival will take place at Robles Elementary School at 9875 S. Sasabe Rd., Three Points .

Anyone who would like to be a vendor or food vendor, contact Rita Taylor (Festival Coordinator) at (520) 777-3877 or threepointsfestival@gmail.com . For sponsoring opportunities contact Barb Praust at (520) 820-1307.

William Praust
Three Points Festival Media Coordinator

——-
