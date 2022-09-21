ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

The Discovery Center to host Spooktacular Day Camp on AISD school holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, The Discovery Center is hosting a Spooktacular Day Camp for kids in PreK through fourth grade during Amarillo ISD school holidays. According to the release, the day camp will include amazing demos, experiments, explorer-approved creations to take home, and hands-on...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit will be resuming bus fares starting October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit will be resuming bus fares, returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates on October 1. Single ride fares are $1 and day passes are available for $2. ACT provides reduced fare options for disabled individuals, seniors and students. Amarillo College students will continue to receive...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT hosts Celebration of Color event to honor diverse alumni community

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University will be honoring its diverse alumni community at its Celebration for Color during Homecoming Week. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on WT Campus. The Dinga/Hollingsworth Group at...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Panhandle FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair’s Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging bringing over 450 students from across the Panhandle to Amarillo. “The Tri-State Fair is a very good place to come get experience and get the cattle that have never been out out,” says Danny Underwood, Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor, Dimmitt High School. “It makes it a lot better on the animal and the kid and the family as we go down the road.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Quiet Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A pretty quiet week ahead. Temperatures will run a little bit above average but not as warm as the previous couple of weeks. Average high this time of year is in the low 80s, the forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 80s into the weekend. A small disturbance could bring a small chance of a few showers mid-week and we’ll update that forecast as needed.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon Animal Control able to shelter more animals due to new equipment

CANYON,Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon Animal Control has received new equipment allowing more safe spaces for animals. Donations through Gracie’s Project made it possible for two additional kennels to be donated to Canyon Animal Control. Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit and within a 24-hour period raised enough...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this morning. According to officials, police received information about a student being on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun. Amarillo Police Department School Resource Officers and Caprock High School...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews respond to early morning fire near S. Nelson Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire that happened early this morning. According to officials, this morning at around 6:48 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near I-40 and S. Nelson. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the roof of...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX

