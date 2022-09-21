Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Barbara Walker Hudson of Moyock, September 22
Barbara Walker Hudson, 81, left this Earth to go to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born on May 31, 1941 in her beloved village of Sligo, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Archie Walker, Sr. and Eleanor Ione Winslow Walker. She graduated from Moyock High School. She continued her education at Meredith College graduating in 1963. Later that year, she married her sweetheart, Charles Hinton Hudson, and began her teaching career.
Elizabeth City woman shot and killed Friday night on West Grice Street
Officers arrived on the scene and found Erin Gibbs, a white female age 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road.
outerbanksvoice.com
Velke named to North Council seat of the Board of Directors
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have named Anthony Duncan Velke, owner of DV Cleaning & Home Services, to a North Council seat of the Board of Directors. Anthony was born in Jamestown, NY. He moved to Currituck with his family in 1987 and attended Currituck County schools. After graduation he moved to Elizabeth City and then returned to New York to study Theater Vocal in 1998. Anthony eventually returned and settled in Camden, NC in 2004 to be closer to family. The move back allowed him to help aid in the care of his grandmother after the passing of his grandfather. He worked locally at several different companies in the construction industry. He also worked 14 years at businesses that did housekeeping and inspections for property management. Working in housekeeping gave him insight that allowed him to assist his mother in starting her own housekeeping business called, A Touch Above.
outerbanksvoice.com
Sustainable Gardening Workshop at NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island
Saturday, October 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island. Want to attract more monarchs to your yard while helping them make their long Journey south?. Join us for a “Planting for Monarchs” Sustainable Gardening Workshop Saturday, October 1. The workshop will include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
outerbanksvoice.com
Abortion rights a central message at Dowdy Park rally
Speakers hailing from as close as Dare County and as far away as Charlotte and New York shared messages encouraging civil engagement and hope for the state’s future at Rally for Our Freedoms on Sept. 25 at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. The Dare County Democratic Party, Democratic Women...
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAVY News 10
Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
Police investigating crash involving motorbike on Azalea Garden Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Officials say one person was killed and another injured when an ultralight glider crashed into the ocean off the Outer Banks. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. News outlets report that the town of Southern Shores says...
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Gun reportedly found on sidewalk near Norfolk elementary school
Norfolk Police dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that a gun was found on the sidewalk near Little Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
outerbanksvoice.com
At Kidwell rally, prayer is front and center
Following concerns about holding a prayer rally on the steps of the Dare County Courthouse, State Representative Keith Kidwell held the rally in the parking lot of the Dare County Administration Building at the originally scheduled time of noon on Sept. 24. Estimates put the crowd size around 70. Originally...
Glider crashes off the Outer Banks, NC town says. Missing person’s body is found
A second person was rescued, officials said.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
Comments / 1