The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have named Anthony Duncan Velke, owner of DV Cleaning & Home Services, to a North Council seat of the Board of Directors. Anthony was born in Jamestown, NY. He moved to Currituck with his family in 1987 and attended Currituck County schools. After graduation he moved to Elizabeth City and then returned to New York to study Theater Vocal in 1998. Anthony eventually returned and settled in Camden, NC in 2004 to be closer to family. The move back allowed him to help aid in the care of his grandmother after the passing of his grandfather. He worked locally at several different companies in the construction industry. He also worked 14 years at businesses that did housekeeping and inspections for property management. Working in housekeeping gave him insight that allowed him to assist his mother in starting her own housekeeping business called, A Touch Above.

CURRITUCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO