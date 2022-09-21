Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
WACKER plans to expand workforce, prompting interest in the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State
Wacker has announced they will be adding 200 more high paying jobs in the coming years, and the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State Community College has a chemical engineering program that will secure your place as a Wacker employee. CSCC Dean Tre Powell said the program is taught at the state of the art $5 million pilot plant located on Chattanooga State Community Colleges main campus.
Comments / 0