ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee economist believes Fed rate hike will hit borrowers, people with jobs

By Rebecca Klopf
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQ3kj_0i52FTwY00

In an effort to control the rising inflation rate that is hitting everyone’s wallets, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. A local economist weighs in on what this means for your wallet and when we could see a change in prices.

It is a problem that everyone is dealing with and the Fed is desperate to solve: the rising inflation rate.

“Everything just went up,” said Cassandra Pearson, a Milwaukee resident. “More money in rent, gas, food; I noticed food prices went up.”

TMJ4
Jim McGibany is a Marquette University economist and expert in the Federal Reserve.

“Internet has definitely up and WE Energies has gotten more expensive,” said Morgan Imhoff, a Milwaukee resident.

Right now, the rate of inflation is at 8.3 percent for August. The goal of the Federal Reserve is to get it around 2 percent.

Many people are feeling inflation every day. Although the price of gas is down from when the national average of regular unleaded hit its record high of $5.01 in June of 2022, according to AAA, it is still up 16 percent from a year ago. That isn’t the only thing rising. The cost of electricity is up 15.8 percent, the cost of rent is up 6.7 percent and the cost of groceries are up 13.5 percent.

TMJ4

It’s why Marquette University economist and expert in the Federal Reserve, Jim McGibany, said the Fed raised the interest rates by .75 percentage points for the third meeting in what is considered a very aggressive move. That means it will now cost you more to borrow money for things like a house, car, appliance or credit cards.

“What they can do is slow the economy down by making it tougher for people to spend money,” said McGibany. “It is going to have a negative effect on certain parts of the economy related to interest rate spending like borrowing and possibly the labor market, and that’s what they are trying to do is get the labor market to slow down.”

TMJ4
Cassandra Pearson, a Milwaukee resident

“It might be tougher to find a job or keep your job or maybe get a higher wage,” said McGibany.

On top of that, he warns that you shouldn't expect an immediate change in inflation.

“What the Fed does [is it] takes six, nine, maybe 12 months to get the full effect. So they started doing this in earnest maybe in late spring and early summer, so it is going to take a while for those prices to come down,” said McGibany.

For people like Pearson who is already working two jobs, she says she can’t afford things to get more expensive than they are now.

“I wouldn’t be able to afford a lot of things right now and it's already high. It's going to make it more difficult,” said Pearson.

McGibany says he and many other economists believe the Fed could slow down the economy so much that it will cause a recession. However, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says he will not stop raising rates until he gets inflation back down to two percent.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees

Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run

Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush. That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

U.S. Senate candidates on crime prevention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Democratic Candidate Mandela Barnes and Republican Incumbent Ron Johnson are on the campaign trial for a U.S. Senate seat, just 45 days from Election Day. The two honing in on crime as the race heats up. "Well it's important that we do everything we can to prevent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Askia Strong sought for attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking for your help in finding 32-year-old, Askia Strong. Investigators say Strong stood over the mother of his children and opened fire. He shot her over and over again, a total of 23 times. She is alive to tell her story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
TMJ4 News

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Milwaukee on Thursday to meet with Latino leaders and speak at a Democratic attorneys conference. The White House said in a statement that the VP will first deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board to make decision on Moor Mud Baths settlement

WAUKESHA — The County Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this is the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. If approved, the settlement could bring an end to years of litigation related to the site.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Economists#Food Prices#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Marquette University
Progressive Rail Roading

Minnesota, Wisconsin DOTs seek input on Twin Cities-Chicago passenger-rail project

The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are soliciting comments on the proposed Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Intercity Passenger-Rail Project, which would add a second daily round-trip passenger train on the 411-mile, Chicago-to-Twin Cities corridor. The TCMC service would operate on Amtrak's existing long-distance Empire Builder route. It would increase daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert COVID vaccine religious exemption changes prompt resignations

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert employees had until Wednesday, Sep. 21 to get their first coronavirus vaccine dose or be considered to have "voluntarily resigned." Vaccine requirements are common in hospital systems, and Wednesday, Froedtert employees resigned over them. This all centers around the idea of religious exemptions. Froedtert requires employees to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy