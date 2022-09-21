Read full article on original website
News On 6
Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight
A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
KOCO
Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department
EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
KOCO
Victim stabbed several times during attempted carjacking in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect approached a man shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue to ask for a ride. The victim refused, and police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest several times before running from the scene.
News On 6
Stabbing Sends One To Hospital In Oklahoma City
One person is recovering from a stabbing. Police say it happened Saturday at a club near Southwest 59th and Western. Investigators said the victim was transported by private vehicle. No word on their connection and so far there are no arrests.
News On 6
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
News On 6
Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man
A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
Family Of Fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy Speaks Out
A benefit run honors fallen Oklahoma County Deputy SGT. Bobby Swartz and injured Deputy Mark Johns. The two were ambushed last month while serving an eviction note. On Saturday, hundreds of people, mostly bikers, showed up to set out on a ride of love and support. Austin Swartz, Sgt. Swartz’s son, said the benefit was humbling.
KTUL
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case
A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
Man accused of attacking OKCPD officer shot, now in local hospital
An Oklahoma City Police officer shot a suspect in an earlier stabbing after charging the officer with a knife, police say. The post Man accused of attacking OKCPD officer shot, now in local hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
KOCO
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
Bethany PD: Homeowner had ‘ongoing feud’ with alleged car burglar shot overnight
Jeffery Mitchell has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill after shooting a man in the stomach in what police said was an ongoing feud between the two.
OKC Officer Placed On Administrative Leave After Non-Fatal Police Shooting Of Stabbing Suspect
A stabbing suspect who was reportedly on the run was later sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an Oklahoma City police shooting. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said one officer was placed on paid administrative leave. Police have not released the officer or suspect’s names. Police were...
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
Edmond PD: Motorcycle officer in critical condition following wreck
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own was injured in a automotive incident Friday afternoon.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two people shoot each other in Asher, officials say
ASHER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after two people shot each other Friday morning in Asher. Around 9:30 a.m., the Asher Police Department asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's help with a shooting. A news release said an initial investigation revealed that a man drove to the...
