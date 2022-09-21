ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight

A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Victim stabbed several times during attempted carjacking in OKC, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect approached a man shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue to ask for a ride. The victim refused, and police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest several times before running from the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Stabbing Sends One To Hospital In Oklahoma City

One person is recovering from a stabbing. Police say it happened Saturday at a club near Southwest 59th and Western. Investigators said the victim was transported by private vehicle. No word on their connection and so far there are no arrests.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail

The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man

A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man pleads guilty in cop assault case

A Yukon man who assaulted Geary’s police chief outside a Yukon restaurant this spring has waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty. Angel Benjamin Zendejas, 24, received a five-year deferred sentence at a Sept. 20th hearing in Canadian County District Court. Zendejas was charged May 25 with...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after two people shoot each other in Asher, officials say

ASHER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after two people shot each other Friday morning in Asher. Around 9:30 a.m., the Asher Police Department asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's help with a shooting. A news release said an initial investigation revealed that a man drove to the...

