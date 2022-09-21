Read full article on original website
Maine sheriffs adopt changes to prevent individual jails from recording confidential calls, but no statewide solution emerges
This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Howard G. Buffett Fund for Women Journalists. This is part of a continuing series. Two-thirds of Maine county jails recorded phone calls between jailed clients and their attorneys at various times since 2014 and provided law enforcement with some recordings, which potentially violated defendants’ constitutional rights, an investigation by The Maine Monitor has found.
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
