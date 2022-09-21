ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Gizmodo

These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived

It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Science
Vice

China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Interesting Engineering

