Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Giant asteroid is tracked as Nasa prepares to hit it with satellite in Armageddon-style defense test – how to watch
NASA has been tracking a giant asteroid ahead of plans to crash into it with a satellite. On Sunday, the U.S. space agency provided an update on its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. DART is the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or...
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
Gizmodo
These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived
It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
IFLScience
Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars
Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
2 images show how incredible the James Webb Space Telescope truly is
James Webb continues to wow with the level of detail that astronomers are able to capture with the space telescope. Now, James Webb has captured a new image that when compared with previous images of the same location, shows the true potential of NASA’s newest space telescope. James Webb’s...
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Phys.org
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
A solar storm to hit earth today, watch out for auroras
The world might be eagerly waiting for the launch of the Artemis I rocket today, but nature has its highlights to showcase, come rain or fuel leaks. Our planet is on Aurora alert after a coronal mass ejection that was let out last Friday is expected to reach us today, Space.com reported.
IFLScience
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Interesting Engineering
