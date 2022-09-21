ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Under Investigation for Jetting to Personal Events on State Plane

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for allegedly using a state-owned plane to ferry her to personal events, like her son’s prom, ABC reports. The state’s ethics board has referred the tips to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation and a county prosecutor will now determine if the star Republican governor violated a 2006 state law about official travel. In one of several questionable trips referred to the ethics board, Noem spent $3,700 in taxpayer funds to take a last-minute trip home to see her son go to his high school prom. She also reportedly used the state plane to attend six out-of-state political events, including those organized by the National Rifle Association and Turning Point USA, and also brought family members along with her. Noem’s campaign spokesperson, Ian Fury, defended some of the trips as “returning from official travel,” and said it was “fully within precedent” for family members to travel with her.Read it at ABC News
POLITICS
The Associated Press

White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce a new initiative Monday that would eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation. The White House says the proposed rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not...
POTUS
