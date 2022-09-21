Read full article on original website
Related
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols may not be done just yet in reaching historic milestones in his final season in the majors. Pujols made history during the Cardinals’ 11-0 road win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, as he belted the 700th home run of his storied career. A vintage surge in the […] The post The one incredible feat that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols can still reach in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run
It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
‘I was dead serious’: AJ Brown reveals shocking Deion Sanders-esque plan before Eagles trade
Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class
The mad lad actually did it. When Albert Pujols signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, fans expected a heartwarming end to his career. His last few years in Los Angeles showed that his skills were declining. Instead of the classic send-off season for old legends, though, Pujols treated St. Louis to one […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols’ response to question about 700 HR ball proves he’s all class appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The New York Yankees will cross the border and take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series beginning Monday night in Toronto. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below.
Los Angeles Rams: 3 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Cardinals
After a disappointing Week 1 loss, it seems the Los Angeles Rams are back on pace for another postseason run. On Sunday, in their first away game of the season, the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. Los Angeles now improves to 2-1, finishing the weekend at the top of...
NFL・
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will begin a three-game series in our nation’s capital with a Monday night matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick, laid out below. The Atlanta Braves, at...
Albert Pujols receives special message from Reggie Jackson after 700th career home run
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols made history on Friday night, becoming just the fourth player ever to join the 700 home run club, which consists of only Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, and now, Pujols. The reactions and messages have been non-stop since he went deep at Dodger Stadium, where none other than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, sent a special message to Pujols:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘He’s playing with house money’: Anthony Rizzo speaks 100 percent truth on Aaron Judge amid home run chase
Anthony Rizzo smashed a clutch 2-run home run in the New York Yankees 7-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. However, fans came to see Aaron Judge homer, which Judge was unable to do. Rizzo commented on Judge’s 61 home run chase following the game, per Jon Morosi.
MLB・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0