Restaurant Road Trip: Grand Slam Grill

By Joshua Redwine
 4 days ago

PARSONS W.Va. (WBOY) – In the heart of Tucker County, a fairly new restaurant—the Grand Slam Grill—sits beside the baseball field in Parsons. It is the perfect place to grab a bit to eat while enjoying one of America’s favorite past times.

(WBOY image)

The restaurant is a—we’re gonna say a sports-themed type place,” Trenton Helmick, owner and manager said. “We do burgers and hotdogs and all the good things that come with your sporting events. We’re all about the atmosphere here, we try to make it as friendly as we can and we just like to bring that food that people love, that good ole American food!”

The Grand Slam Grill is one of a kind and takes hospitality to the next level. Helmick said that there is nowhere in Parsons that offers what they do.

It’s different; we don’t have somewhere where you can come get an authentic pressed from scratch hamburger with fresh cut fries like we do here. There’s not another place in town that offers that,” Helmick said.

This isn’t your typical burger shop. Burgers, salads, hotdogs, wings, and more can all be found here, and they also stick to the baseball theme by naming many of their favorites after local teams and with other baseball lingo.

Some crowd favorites off the menu are the TC Dog, Philly Cheesesteak, the Mt. Lion Burger and the Curveball Chicken Wrap.

The Grand Slam Grill is open seven days a week. You can contact them through Facebook , or by calling 304-478-4444. They are located at 14 Mill St. in Parsons.

