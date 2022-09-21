It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana

Read full article on original website
Week 4: No. 2 Montana Grizzlies beat Portland State on homecoming to open Big Sky play
The No. 2 Grizzlies celebrated homecoming by blowing out Portland State (0-3) in Missoula for its first 4-0 start since 2009. Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter. The Griz used a 22-0 run over the final five-plus minutes of the second quarter to pull...
Haucks make history as Robby breaks tackles record, Bobby moves to No. 2 on wins list
MISSOULA — Robby Hauck turned a special day into a Hollywood script when he returned a missed 54-yard field goal attempt for a 99-yard touchdown Saturday. The Montana senior safety who has started 44 consecutive games had never scored a college touchdown before that game against Portland State. It was a storybook ending to a first half that included him breaking the school record for career tackles as the No. 2 Grizzlies improved to 4-0.
Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter
MISSOULA – Montana was on its heels when Portland State put together a lengthy drive to cut UM’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter. The second-ranked Griz leaned forward and responded with nine points over the next 22 seconds of game clock to push their lead to 12 points. They added 13 more as they had a flurry of points, a 22-0 run over the final 5:19 of the first half, to take a 39-14 lead into the break.
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools
MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
KULR8
Bill Speltz: FCS championship chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
NBCMontana
Montana Tech takes down Montana Western in rivalry game
BUTTE, Mont. — In a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon with major implications in the Frontier Conference standings, Montana Tech picked up a road victory over Montana Western, 33-24. Montana Tech had to play without its starting quarterback Jet Campbell, but the team got out to a fast start right out of the gates. Campbell's backup, Blake Thelen, was phenomenal all game long. He finished the contest 15-of-27 for passing, with 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the first quarter to give the Orediggers an early 14-0 lead.
Montana soccer team wins Big Sky Conference opener
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team opened its Big Sky Conference schedule with a 2-1 victory over Sacramento State on Friday evening at Hornet Field in Sacramento, California. The Grizzlies (4-2-5, 1-0-0 BSC) extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches and had to rally to do so after falling...
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Make Sure You Don’t Get Left Hanging at a Montana Griz Game
Hello, it’s Peter Christian from Newstalk KGVO, but for this article, I’m simply writing as the Public Address Announcer at Montana Grizzly Football games. Being the ‘PA Guy’ for the past 25 years has allowed me to not only witness the most exciting moments in Grizzly football history, like the incredible comeback win in the playoffs against South Dakota State or the battle in the snow during a Winter Storm Warning against Appalachian State that sent us to the National Championship game, but on the flip side to also be an observer of human nature and see close-up and personal, the most heartbreaking scene in sports.
Missoula Hellgate edges Kalispell Flathead on last-second field goal
MISSOULA — Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. "First...
Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk
Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
Butte Central volleyball sweeps Frenchtown
BUTTE - The Butte Central volleyball hosted the Frenchtown Broncos in A Southwest Conference on Saturday at the Maroon Activity Center. The Maroons were challenged by the Broncs throughout the match and swept Frenchtown. The scores of the match were 25-17, 25-22, and 29-27. “I liked our perseverance today. We...
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Char-Koosta News
Beartracks Bridge dedication, procession and powwow celebration to be held in Missoula on Indigenous People’s Day
PABLO — This Indigenous Peoples Day, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and the Séliš-Ql̓ispé Culture Committee (SQCC) will join Missoula County, the City of Missoula, the Montana Department of Transportation and the community to officially name and dedicate Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue.
