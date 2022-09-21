ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VTDigger

Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force

By Kori Skillman
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWuvk_0i52EC4o00
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Several Chittenden County law enforcement departments are teaming up with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies to address a rise in gun violence.

In a press release Wednesday, the bureau announced the formation of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, which includes police departments in Burlington, South Burlington, Winooski, Milton, Colchester, Essex, Williston and Shelburne, as well as the Vermont State Police.

Local police will work with federal entities including Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The partner agencies are looking to combine resources and share investigative techniques to respond to gun violence proactively by identifying trends, according to the release.

“When would-be perpetrators know that consequences are real, it will have an effect on the rate of incidence,” acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said via email.

The task force will focus on individuals “who are actively involved in, or associated with, firearm-related violence,” according to the release. Murad said that definition can include people arrested on suspicion of, or charged with, gun violence as well as people who are convicted but not currently jailed.

From 2012 to 2019, Burlington averaged two episodes of gunfire per year. Twelve were reported in 2020 and an unprecedented 23 have been reported so far in 2022.

In August, an ATF investigation resulted in the indictment of two men from Burlington and Essex Junction, one of whom was subsequently arrested by Burlington police for alleged involvement in a gunfire exchange.

“We know that collaboration is an extremely effective tool in the fight against violent crime, and we have already started to see tangible results in Burlington,” James Ferguson, a special agent in charge of the ATF Boston Field Division, said in the release.

Officials noted in the release that “many other” Chittenden County communities have also experienced a rise in incidents involving firearms.

The ATF’s Burlington field office will now have the capacity to conduct automated ballistics evaluations to assist the task force’s investigations, according to the release.

Other members of the task force include the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In the press release, Murad said priorities include identifying offenders, tracking trends and developing intelligence, and following up on gun-violence cases after an arrest to “get prosecutor feedback about what’s making strong cases.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force .

Comments / 7

Related
wamc.org

Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police

A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Federal Law Enforcement#Alcohol#Burlington#The Vermont State Police#Homeland Security
Barton Chronicle

Derby Barracks/ Larceny/ Request for Information

On the 09/23/22, Vermont State Police were contacted by Mercedes Mahoney, reporting on 09/22/22 at approximately 1700 hours, her Samsung straight talk cell phone had been stolen from Maplefields located at 115 Main Street in Orleans, VT. A photo of the suspects are attached. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information or can identify the suspects, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury. Police...
SALISBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Two men sought after burglary of USDA office

Newport, VT — Newport Police have arrested one man and are looking for two others in connection to a break-in at the U.S. Department of Agriculture office. Police say that they were notified of a burglary at the office on Friday morning. They found a window had been broken and around $2,600 worth of various items were stolen, including a bank card and a checkbook.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Waterbury man charged with firing AR-15 off porch, lying to troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An active shooter scare in Waterbury Friday morning turned out to be a local resident firing an AR-15 rifle off his porch, according to police. The Vermont State Police say they responded to a home on Route 2 just before 7:30 a.m. They say the owner, Joseph Bishop, 46, first claimed he had been in a confrontation with an unknown Black man who then fired a gun. After further questioning, police say Bishop admitted lying to troopers and that he had fired at least one round from an AR-15 into the air.
WATERBURY, VT
VTDigger

Lyndon 19-year-old dies in ATV crash in Sheffield

A 19-year-old Lyndon resident died in an ATV crash Thursday night in Sheffield, according to Vermont State Police. At about 7:35 p.m., troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks received a 911 call about an ATV crash in which the driver was unresponsive, according to a state police press release sent Friday.
SHEFFIELD, VT
WCAX

Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver, passenger severely injured in Colchester single-car crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A driver was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a vehicle crash in Colchester on Saturday. Colchester police said they received a call about an accident at 6:10 a.m. on Colchester Point Road near Starboard Way. When officials arrived, they found a Volkswagen Jetta had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Active shooter drill in Clinton County

BEEKMANTOWN, NY (WCAX) - This morning, Clinton County residents will see an increased police presence at Beekmantown Central School. Officers will be conducting an active shooter drill from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They say this type of training is important for response planning and coordination with other agencies. They...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy