ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Texoma Autism and Behavior Intervention School received a $24,250 donation on Friday. “We will use the money for some equipment for our sensory gym, and possibly for our playground equipment outside,” said TABI assistant director Bre Bourgeois. “All of our kids love the sensory output and input they need, so having that equipment and the more play therapy we can give them, the more success we will have.”

ARDMORE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO