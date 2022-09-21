ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

KTEN.com

TABI school receives donation for new equipment

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Texoma Autism and Behavior Intervention School received a $24,250 donation on Friday. “We will use the money for some equipment for our sensory gym, and possibly for our playground equipment outside,” said TABI assistant director Bre Bourgeois. “All of our kids love the sensory output and input they need, so having that equipment and the more play therapy we can give them, the more success we will have.”
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Chickasaw Festival returns after COVID hiatus

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival is back for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It kicked off on Friday, with a full day of outdoor activities taking place Saturday. Families were able to take part in a junior olympics or stickball tournament, among other attractions.
TISHOMINGO, OK
KXII.com

Healdton man accused of assault with machete

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a woman. Huey Bruce Hall was walking down the street in Healdton with a machete when he got into some sort of disagreement and tried to assault a woman, according to police.
HEALDTON, OK
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
SPLENDORA, TX

