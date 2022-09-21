Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
TABI school receives donation for new equipment
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Texoma Autism and Behavior Intervention School received a $24,250 donation on Friday. “We will use the money for some equipment for our sensory gym, and possibly for our playground equipment outside,” said TABI assistant director Bre Bourgeois. “All of our kids love the sensory output and input they need, so having that equipment and the more play therapy we can give them, the more success we will have.”
KTEN.com
Chickasaw Festival returns after COVID hiatus
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival is back for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It kicked off on Friday, with a full day of outdoor activities taking place Saturday. Families were able to take part in a junior olympics or stickball tournament, among other attractions.
KXII.com
Healdton man accused of assault with machete
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a woman. Huey Bruce Hall was walking down the street in Healdton with a machete when he got into some sort of disagreement and tried to assault a woman, according to police.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
KOCO
Oklahoma tire shop raising money to help family in mourning after 14-year-old killed in crash
DIBBLE, Okla. — A community in mourning is stepping up to raise money for a Dibble family after a vehicle struck and killed a 14-year-old trying to catch her dog on a highway. A small business is hosting a raffle to help with expenses for the teenager's family. The...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
MySanAntonio
Start Your Engines: Rural Oklahoma Home With a Racing Track Zooms Onto the Market for $1.6M
It’s the perfect place for those with go-fast dreams. A property in rural Coalgate, OK, has a full drift racing track in the backyard. It's zoomed onto the market for $1.6 million. The fast feature caught clicks on the web, and the property raced onto the list of most...
Authorities identify Purcell barricade suspect
A skipped jury trial led to an hours-long barricade situation in Purcell Wednesday.
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
KXII.com
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening. Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of...
okcfox.com
OHP: Konawa man brought to OU Medical Center after car strikes cow in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Konawa man was is in critical condition after troopers said he was speeding and struck a car in the roadway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 39, about a mile east of Asher. Troopers said Jaiden Jones was going...
Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment
Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
2 senior girls suit up to help the Wewoka Tigers football team
Two seniors at Wewoka High School stepped up and played for the football team Friday night.
Police identify man who led officers on wild chase
Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.
Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOCO
Police believe woman’s body found in Harrah was result of deadly domestic violence
HARRAH, Okla. — Police believe the woman found in Harrah resulted from deadly domestic violence. Harrah police said the woman got into a fist fight with her boyfriend Monday. Then, he eventually called 911, leading them to her body. Around 8 p.m. Monday, Harrah police were called to a...
