We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO