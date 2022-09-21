Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 24 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 24. Chandler Wilson, 46, of Bucksport,...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston officer recognized for life-saving actions
THOMASTON – “Officer Leonardi displayed the kind of heroism we read about in comic books,” said a recently-presented letter of commendation. “Yet, the only thing he asked for in return was a new tourniquet so he’d be prepared to help another citizen in need.”. That...
wgan.com
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
WGME
Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence
POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County divorces
ROCKLAND — The following divorces were finalized in Rockland District Court from Feb.-May. David S. Norton, of Camden, and Isbell A. Gonzalez, of Camden, were married Sept. 5, 2010, in Northport and divorced Feb. 9. Jodi M. Heal, of South Thomaston, and Jason M. Heal, of South Thomaston, were...
1 Dead, Many Hurt in Two Separate Turnpike Crashes in Gardiner
One person is dead and many others are sent to the hospital in two separate crashes on the turnpike in Gardiner. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to mile marker 104 in West Gardiner just before noon on Saturday. Troopers responded to two crash scenes and found multiple people who had been injured.
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice program seeks county funding
Restorative Justice Maine already has a foothold in two neighboring coastal counties and is looking to make a third in Lincoln. On Sept. 20, Director Kathy Durbin-Leighton and her team sought funding for the new Lincoln County Community Justice Hub. Since 2005, Restorative Justice Maine has diverted juvenile defendants out of the criminal justice program, in favor of a process stressing reform over punishment.
Help Police Locate This Missing Maine Teen
According to an article done by TV news station WMTW, police in Freeport are looking for the public's help in locating a missing 14 year old boy named Theo Ferrara. He was last seen at about 4:30 on Thursday (September 22nd) afternoon. He has no history of running away, which makes the case even more concerning.
WMTW
One dead, several hurt in multiple crashes on Turnpike
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man is dead, and several people were hurt in two crashes on the Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The two crashes caused major delays headed northbound near West Gardiner Saturday. State police say early investigations show that a multi-vehicle crash in the area caused a slowdown of...
WMTW
Police name suspect wanted in Maine shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.
Ellsworth American
Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
penbaypilot.com
I Have a Thing for Rockport
We all have a chance to have a say in the Rockport Comprehensive Plan. The 2004 version is undergoing an update as I write this. There is one more meeting to take place on September 27 at 6 P.M. at the Rockport Masonic Center. Please attend. There is also a questionnaire which can be accessed at https://planmyrockport.mysocialpinpoint.com/ If our town maintains a comprehensive plan and updates it periodically, we increase our chances for future grant funding.
WMTW
Thousands of dollars worth of drugs seized from Maine home, authorities confirm
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A Mainer has been arrested following a month-long investigation by a task force with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agent. Authorities said Justin Lacroix is facing charges of aggravated drug trafficking following the discovery of a “significant amount of drugs and cash” inside his home.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast, Waldoboro citizens appointed to District Court, state Housing Authority
On Tuesday, September 20, the Maine State Senate confirmed 41 of Governor Mills’ nominees to serve on Maine boards and commissions that oversee education, finance, legal services, housing, economic development, and labor policies for the State of Maine. The Senate also confirmed four of Governor Mills’ nominees to the Maine District Court.
penbaypilot.com
Andrew W. Jones, II, obituary
HOPE — Andrew W. Jones II, 65, husband of Kathi (Stein) Jones passed away from Glioblastoma at his home on Sept 18, 2022. Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, he was the son of Leon Jones Sr and Edith Jones, and attended school in Westborough before moving to Camden with his family. He attended Camden High School and graduated from Westborough High School. Andrew also studied art for a few semesters at the University of Maine in Augusta.
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital enters final stages of campaign
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital has received a $25,000 gift to support the Building on a Promise campaign from Machias Savings Bank. This gift, combined with the support of the community, completes the $1 million Dixon Challenge that began last fall. At that time, longtime hospital supporter Edith Dixon and her family challenged the community to donate a total of $1 million and the Dixon Family pledged to match those funds dollar for dollar.
penbaypilot.com
John W. Marr, Sr., obituary
ROCKLAND — John W. Marr, Sr. died after a series of complicated medical conditions and procedures, comfortably in his home on September 12, 2022. Born on January 8, 1951, to Harold Sr. and Thelma (Nelson) Marr, now deceased, of Thomaston, Maine. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving a tour in Vietnam (1968-1969) and was honorably discharged in 1970.
penbaypilot.com
CorntoberFEST this Saturday in Rockport!
The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. There’s still time to register, but we want to thank our sponsors ahead of time for making this family-fun event possible, including:
