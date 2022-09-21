ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SkySports

Liverpool Women 0-3 Everton Women: Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison score as Toffees stun Anfield

Everton stunned Anfield to run out 3-0 winners over Liverpool and kickstart their Women's Super League season in style. Liverpool produced the shock of the opening round of Women's Super League fixtures last weekend by beating champions Chelsea at Prenton Park - but their neighbours across Stanley Park brutally dampened their mood with two first-half goals from Megan Finnigan and the excellent Jess Park.
SkySports

Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo: Hosts break Nations League duck with spirited comeback

Northern Ireland claimed their first-ever Nations League victory as late strikes from Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Kosovo at a rapturous Windsor Park. Ian Baraclough's side looked set to ensure more heartache in the Nations League when captain Vedat Muriqi fired Kosovo into...
SkySports

Croatia, Netherlands reach Nations League finals, France survive despite Denmark defeat

Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by qualifying for the Nations League finals, while holders France's poor form continued. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate their opponents to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points, six more than their second-placed hosts.
SkySports

St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign

Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
SkySports

Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group

Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
SkySports

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch

Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough win

Sheffield Wednesday defeated Wycombe 3-1 to close to within a point of Sky Bet League One's top two. Neither Ipswich nor Portsmouth were in action and Wednesday ensured they took full advantage to spoil Gareth Ainsworth's 10-year anniversary in charge of the Chairboys. The visitors had a nightmare start as...
SOCCER

