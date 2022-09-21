Read full article on original website
Paper Talk: Arsenal prepared to battle three Premier League rivals for Villarreal winger Alex Baena
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will not be joining Arsenal in January after rumours of a reported swoop. Manchester United reportedly plan to trigger a 12-month extension on Marcus Rashford's contract. Arsenal are reportedly battling three Premier League rivals for...
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes excited for 'blockbuster' WSL weekend
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes expects this to be a "blockbuster weekend" of WSL action, with her champions hoping to bounce back against Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The Blues host City at a sold-out Kingsmeadow in front of the Sky cameras, looking to recover after...
Women's Super League talking points: Chelsea show their champions mentality in victory over Manchester City while Jess Park stars for Everton
For 45 minutes, Chelsea looked every inch the powerful side that clinched a third consecutive WSL title last season. But the 45 before that was another worrying display on the back of a humbling opening-day defeat at Liverpool. Manchester City chalked up 10 efforts at goal before Fran Kirby put...
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
Liverpool Women 0-3 Everton Women: Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison score as Toffees stun Anfield
Everton stunned Anfield to run out 3-0 winners over Liverpool and kickstart their Women's Super League season in style. Liverpool produced the shock of the opening round of Women's Super League fixtures last weekend by beating champions Chelsea at Prenton Park - but their neighbours across Stanley Park brutally dampened their mood with two first-half goals from Megan Finnigan and the excellent Jess Park.
Spain knocked off Nations League top spot after Switzerland loss | Portugal leapfrog rivals
Spain suffered a 2-1 defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League Group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed their...
England reporter notebook: When does Gareth Southgate's side's blip become a malaise?
A key question for England, Gareth Southgate and the supporters now is when does a blip become a malaise, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett following Gareth Southgate's side's 1-0 defeat to Italy. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy which saw Southgate's side relegated to League B...
Gareth Southgate: Experience can help turn things around | Raheem Sterling: It is not time for England to panic
Gareth Southgate knows the negativity around him is "not healthy" for the team and urged England fans to vent any frustration at him rather than the players ahead of Monday's World Cup send-off against Germany. England's form has deserted them at just the wrong time with Southgate's side winless in...
Northern Ireland 2-1 Kosovo: Hosts break Nations League duck with spirited comeback
Northern Ireland claimed their first-ever Nations League victory as late strikes from Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Kosovo at a rapturous Windsor Park. Ian Baraclough's side looked set to ensure more heartache in the Nations League when captain Vedat Muriqi fired Kosovo into...
Croatia, Netherlands reach Nations League finals, France survive despite Denmark defeat
Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style by qualifying for the Nations League finals, while holders France's poor form continued. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate their opponents to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points, six more than their second-placed hosts.
St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign
Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group
Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park. Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).
Gareth Southgate insists he is right person to lead England to World Cup in Qatar
Under-fire Gareth Southgate remains convinced he is the right person to lead England into the World Cup and is confident that the team will click in Qatar. Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer's European Championship, England are among the favourites to lift the trophy this winter.
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke not short of issues as bug rips through squad ahead of Ukraine rematch
Steve Clarke claims Scotland are "not short of issues" ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September's triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.
England player ratings: Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden the shining lights on dismal night in Milan
Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were the shining lights for England on a dismal night in Italy as Gareth Southgate's side were relegated in the Nations League. Italy 1-0 England - Match report | How the teams lined up. Gareth Southgate understands England boos after Italy defeat. Nations League group...
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham talking points: Inspiration from the Women's Euros continues as Gunners beat Spurs
Walking to the stadium from the tube station on Saturday morning, there was a real buzz about this North London derby - more than any other women's game I've been to at the Emirates. The outside of the ground was packed full of people two hours before kick-off, with the usual mix of genders and ages.
Man Utd weigh up triggering David de Gea's contract option after PL record wage bill last season - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Manchester United are weighing up whether to trigger David de Gea's contract option after their wage bill reached a Premier League record £384m for last season. Chelsea's mass overhaul of senior staff will continue with long-serving medical chief...
UEFA・
Conor McMenamin: Northern Ireland winger cleared over historical video in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan
Conor McMenamin has been cleared to play in Northern Ireland's Nations League match against Greece on Tuesday as he will face no further action regarding a historical video in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan. The 27-year-old Glentoran winger was withdrawn from Ian Baraclough's squad shortly before Saturday's...
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough win
Sheffield Wednesday defeated Wycombe 3-1 to close to within a point of Sky Bet League One's top two. Neither Ipswich nor Portsmouth were in action and Wednesday ensured they took full advantage to spoil Gareth Ainsworth's 10-year anniversary in charge of the Chairboys. The visitors had a nightmare start as...
Germany 0-1 Hungary: Adam Szalai stuns Germany as visitors stay on course for Nations League final four spot
Hungary stunned Germany with a 1-0 win courtesy of Adam Szalai's sensational heel flick on Friday to stay on course for a Nations League final four spot with one game left to play. The 34-year-old Hungary captain, who will end his international career after their last League A-Group 3 game...
UEFA・
