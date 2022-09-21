ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU

An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs hoping to eliminate mistakes at Robert Morris

The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a nonconference football game on Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent: themselves. After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: O'Quinn, Wolfpack remain unbeaten

BEN HUR — Ryan O’Quinn completed 11 of 17 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns to fuel Ridgeview’s 40-14 Mountain 7 District football victory over Lee High on Friday night. O’Quinn’s contributions included a rushing score. Ian Hartsock carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards,...
CLINTWOOD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

D-B's Poore wins state coach of the year award

KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore. Poore was named the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Maryville rolls to 42-14 win over Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill played a competitive football game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime. But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture- perfect two-minute drill to open a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils score 23 straight to stun Bears

GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game. But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks

After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU hosting symposium on bioeconomy

The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation is hosting “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy” on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. in ETSU’s Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts. This event will bring together leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served

For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
KINGSPORT, TN
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga

ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
WATAUGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration

East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format

The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville native serves on Navy warship

ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician. The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

