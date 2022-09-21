Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Blocked punt turns the tide for ETSU
An accidental play changed the fortunes of the East Tennessee State football team on Saturday. When Erek Campbell blocked a punt that teammate Harold O’Neal returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, it set the tone for the Bucs’ 45-3 victory over Robert Morris.
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors-led ETSU crushes Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — and the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a nonconference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs hoping to eliminate mistakes at Robert Morris
The schedule says East Tennessee State will be playing Robert Morris in a nonconference football game on Saturday. In reality, the Bucs will have to overcome a bigger opponent: themselves. After two consecutive losses, ETSU takes on Robert Morris trying to right the ship. Kickoff at Joe Walton Stadium in...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: O'Quinn, Wolfpack remain unbeaten
BEN HUR — Ryan O’Quinn completed 11 of 17 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns to fuel Ridgeview’s 40-14 Mountain 7 District football victory over Lee High on Friday night. O’Quinn’s contributions included a rushing score. Ian Hartsock carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
D-B's Poore wins state coach of the year award
KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore. Poore was named the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Kingsport Times-News
Maryville rolls to 42-14 win over Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill played a competitive football game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime. But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture- perfect two-minute drill to open a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils score 23 straight to stun Bears
GATE CITY — For 2½ quarters, Union’s defense commanded Friday night’s football game. But ultimately it was Gate City’s defense that rose to the occasion for a stunning Mountain 7 District win.
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones gain confidence despite loss to Mavericks
After three seasons of pretty much dominating the state, Elizabethton’s football team stands at 1-4 this year. But what the Cyclones accomplished Friday night in a 35-34 loss to Anderson County likely erased some disappointment and replaced it with promise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU hosting symposium on bioeconomy
The East Tennessee State University Research Corporation is hosting “Growing the Future: Symposium on Innovation and Education for the Bioeconomy” on Wednesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 9 a.m. in ETSU’s Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts. This event will bring together leaders in education, government and industry to highlight global bioeconomy opportunities and initiatives in the Appalachian Highlands.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Kingsport Times-News
Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exam
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical re-enactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia commanded by Col. William Campbell on Sept. 25, 1780, to join forces with other Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals who marched together to the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration
East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
Kingsport Times-News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Kingsport Times-News
Parade magazine to shift to e-Edition format
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville native serves on Navy warship
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician. The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Kingsport Times-News
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during the month of October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Overmountain Heritage Day at East Middle marks 1780 mustering for Battle of Kings Mountain
BLUFF CITY — The first Overmountain Heritage Day school program in three years gave about 200 Sullivan East Middle School eighth-graders a first-hand look at this region’s part in the Battle of Kings Mountain history. It came through re-enactors and vintage items they showcased.
Comments / 0