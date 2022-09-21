ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Suspects found in an attic drinking Coke after fleeing detectives

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
After a 32-year-old woman and 28-year-old man fled from police Tuesday, they were found hiding in someone’s attic, drinking Coke and wearing the homeowner’s clothes, according to a police report.

At about 5:52 p.m., detectives were responding to a suspicious vehicle call. They came across multiple vehicles in a field behind the 1100 block of Springcreek Drive.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

