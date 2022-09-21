Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Three hospitalized after house fire in Clairemont Mesa
One person sustained burn injuries and was taken to a hospital with two other victims, firefighters said.
Nearly half of county hotel vouchers used in El Cajon, mayor wants change
"Shouldn't everybody be part of this program? Shouldn't Solana Beach, Encinitas and other municipalities?," asks Mayor Bill Wells. He states 45 percent of the program is being carried out in his city.
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
NBC San Diego
Imperial Beach Teen Who Died From Fentanyl Overdose Remembered by Friends and Family
A memorial was held Saturday for an Imperial Beach teenager who recently died from a fentanyl overdose. Friends and family of Marcelino Camarena gathered at Imperial Beach Sports Park for a day of skateboarding and outreach. They teamed up with San Diego County to host the “Mars Wrld Teen Empowerment and Wellness Resource Fair."
eastcountymagazine.org
HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES JAMUL HORSE AFTER FALL INTO EMPTY POOL
September 23, 2022 (Jamul, CA) -- A young horse named Shocker is safe this morning, after somehow getting into his owner’s empty pool in Jamul on Wednesday. “Shocker’s owner tried to build a ramp to get him out, but was unsuccessful,” says Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Valley Roadrunner
Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home
Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
San Diego Channel
Sewage prompts closure extension for Silver Strand shoreline
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The water-contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shoreline was extended Saturday to include the Silver Strand Shoreline, county health officials said. The Tijuana River was flowing and reaching recreational waters, and south swell conditions were pushing ocean waters from...
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
San Diego Channel
San Diego police respond to Otay Mesa shooting
OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Cactus Road in Otay Mesa early Sunday morning. According to the watch commander on duty, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the area of the road's 1700 block.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-President of DHS-ICE Union Local in San Diego Indicted Over Embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a local union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly embezzling funds from the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
San Diego Channel
East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend
EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa and El Cajon, featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. warns public of phone scammers posing as deputies
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff’s Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about it.
Comments / 1