Julian, CA

cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Julian, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HUMANE SOCIETY RESCUES JAMUL HORSE AFTER FALL INTO EMPTY POOL

September 23, 2022 (Jamul, CA) -- A young horse named Shocker is safe this morning, after somehow getting into his owner’s empty pool in Jamul on Wednesday. “Shocker’s owner tried to build a ramp to get him out, but was unsuccessful,” says Nina Thompson, director of public relations for the San Diego Humane Society.
JAMUL, CA
Person
Darrell Issa
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home

Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Naval Base San Diego celebrates 100 years

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Naval Base San Diego celebrated its centennial by opening its gates to the public. It is the first time that the base has held an open house for the public since Sep. 11, 2001. From kid games to active combat ship tours, it's just a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Sewage prompts closure extension for Silver Strand shoreline

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The water-contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shoreline was extended Saturday to include the Silver Strand Shoreline, county health officials said. The Tijuana River was flowing and reaching recreational waters, and south swell conditions were pushing ocean waters from...
CORONADO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego police respond to Otay Mesa shooting

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Cactus Road in Otay Mesa early Sunday morning. According to the watch commander on duty, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 4:30 a.m. in the area of the road's 1700 block.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Break
Politics
San Diego Channel

East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend

EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa and El Cajon, featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
EL CAJON, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Sheriff’s Dept. warns public of phone scammers posing as deputies

San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies. To sound convincing, the caller identifies himself as a currently employed deputy. The storyline involves a missed court appearance. He then transfers the person on the other line to another person claiming to be a deputy who demands they come alone to the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff’s Headquarters alone at any time, including at night, and not to tell anyone about it.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

