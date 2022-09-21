Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer

Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs.

Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.

“He gets eggplant, peppers and onions. Spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, you know? Depends on how he’s feeling,” Hadz says.

Hadz says when that loyal customer failed to show up at the shop last Thursday, he knew something was wrong. He went to the man’s home to find out.

“I went and knocked on the door. I heard his voice and said, ‘He’s fine,’ you know?” Hadz says.

But on Friday, when the customer once again failed to show, Hadz says he knew something was really wrong.

“I said, ‘Let me go check again,’” Hadz says. “When I went back again, I knocked, he was asking for help. I said, ‘He’s definitely in trouble. He can’t get up to open the door for us.’”

Hadz called the police, and they broke down the door. They found the man on the kitchen floor. He had fallen, hit his head, and wasn’t able to get up.

“He was happy to see me. He looked at me and smiled,” Hadz says.

News 12 has omitted the customer’s name to protect his privacy.

Pizza Corner makes deliveries to six towns, but this was a special delivery for a man who's not just a customer - he's a friend.

Hadz says the customer is like a family member and that there is no telling what could have happened if he hadn't gone over there.

The customer was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. He's still there but is expected to be OK. Now, Pizza Corner is waiting on their good friend to return through the front door for a slice.

The man’s family says they are grateful that Hadz was there to check on their loved one.